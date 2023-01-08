Actor Soslan Fidarov called on Artur Smolyaninov, who fled to Ukraine, to stop lying

Russian actor Soslan Fidarov responded to the threats of actor Artur Smolyaninov, who fled to Ukraine, who announced his readiness to fight for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and shoot his former colleague (both artists starred in the film “9th Company”, – approx. “Tapes.ru”). His video response appeared in Telegram– channel of the regional information portal “OsNova”.

Honored Artist of North Ossetia Soslan Fidarov first of all declared that he was alive, although Smolyaninov doubted it. He then urged the former colleague to stop lying to his audience of millions. “About the fact that you shoot me on the battlefield … Arthur, we both understand that you will never do this just because you will never be on the battlefield,” the actor said. He completed the video message by conveying greetings to Smolyaninov from the dead Russian military.

Actor Artur Smolyaninov declared his readiness to fight against Russia to Kirill Martynov (recognized in Russia as a foreign media agent). During the interview, he remembered Soslan Fidarov and said that he felt sorry for his former colleague and would feel sorry for his parents if he died. However, Smolyaninov admitted that he would have shot him without hesitation, because he can no longer hear the stories of friends from Ukraine about the deaths and rocket attacks.

After the interview was released, Elena Drapeko, First Deputy Chairman of the Russian State Duma Committee on Culture, called for Artur Smolyaninov to be declared a foreign agent.

On October 17, it became known that an administrative protocol was drawn up against Smolyaninov for discrediting the Russian army. Because of what kind of materials the case was brought against the artist, it was not specified.

The actor himself commented on the accusations of discrediting the Russian army with the words that the case brought against him does not cause him any emotions, because for him “there are no laws of such a state as Russia.”