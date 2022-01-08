Ukrainian border guards did not allow the 34-year-old Russian theater and film actor to enter the country because of his visit to Crimea. About it it says in a message published on the website of the State Border Service of the country (State Border Guard Service).

As the “Ukrainian Truth” clarifies, it is about the star of the series “Beetles” Vyacheslav Chepurchenko. He arrived on Friday, January 7, in Boryspil by flight from Istanbul. However, the border guards did not let the artist through. According to the ministry, they found that “the man violated the procedure for entering the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea,” where he took part in the filming of the series. Probably, the State Border Guard Service had in mind the series “Gurzuf”, which was filmed on the peninsula. In addition to Chepurchenko, Pyotr Fedorov, Daria Ursulyak, Evgeny Antropov and Pavel Chinarev played in the TV serial.

“During the conversation, the foreigner denied in every possible way and denied being on the temporarily occupied peninsula. The citizen of the Russian Federation also noted that he was heading to Ukraine for shooting, ”the message says.

It is clarified that for violating the norms of Ukrainian legislation, the artist was banned from entering Ukraine for the next three years. The Russian will take off on a return flight.

This is not the first time that Russian artists are not allowed to enter Ukraine. Earlier in December, border guards did not let the guitarist of the Gorod 312 band Alexander Ilchuk into the country.