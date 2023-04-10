Home page politics

From: Jens Kiffmeier, Bedrettin Bölükbasi

Split

The sun flashes behind a cross with a number on the grave of one of the fifty unknown people murdered by Russian troops in Bucha during the Russian occupation. © Oleksii Chumachenko/dpa

A Russian activist flees the Kremlin after receiving death threats. The United States has launched an investigation into the secret documents that have been distributed. The news ticker.

death threats from the Kremlin : Russian activist flees after revelations of tomb secrets

from the : Russian activist flees after revelations of tomb secrets Zelenskyj in Germany ? Speculations about a possible visit

in ? Speculations about a possible visit Ukrainian partisans : British secret services continue to speak of attacks in the Ukraine war

: British secret services continue to speak of attacks in the Ukraine war All current developments in the Ukraine war in the news ticker.

Update from April 10, 08:03: Ukraine urgently needs new ammunition for the air defense system. The stocks of S-300 and Buk missiles from the Soviet era should be completely exhausted by mid-April or early May at the latest, according to the leaked US documents. The New York Times reported on Monday morning. The document in question was issued on February 28 and it is unclear if the assessment has changed. So far, Ukrainian air defenses have been considered extremely effective against constant Russian attacks.

Update from April 10, 06:17: Hope for Peace at Easter: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has speculated that the war will end soon. Peace may be possible within the coming year, he said in his video message distributed on Sunday evening. He is confident that the Easter prayers for peace will be heard. Every Christian holiday teaches its country that evil can be conquered. “We are bringing evil’s defeat closer.” Russia’s war of aggression against the neighboring country has been going on for more than 13 months. Despite the Easter celebrations, Ukraine reported new rocket attacks again during the night, some of them on civilian targets.

Ukraine war current: US Department of Justice investigates the leaked secret documents

Update from April 9, 8:50 p.m.: The US Department of Justice has launched an investigation into classified documents distributed on the Internet. “We have been communicating with the Department of Defense on this matter and have begun an investigation,” a spokesman for the Justice Department in Washington told the news agency AFP. The Pentagon said Friday it was investigating the leak and had officially notified the Justice Department of the matter.

A number of secret government documents have recently appeared on online platforms such as Twitter, Telegram and Discord. According to one report, these included the New York Times on Thursday secret documents on US and NATO plans to help Ukraine prepare for a spring offensive against Russia.

Ukraine War: Russian activist flees after revelations of Prigozhin’s grave secret

Update from April 9, 5:54 p.m.: Russian activist Vitaly Votanovsky has fled Russia. That reports the BBC. He left the country and fled to Armenia after receiving numerous death threats. According to the BBC, Votanovsky was the first to discover the cemetery in Bakinskaya, Russia, where numerous mercenaries of the Wagner group who were killed in Ukraine lie. He counted the graves, took photos and wrote down names. Before he escaped, he wrote down more than 1,300 names – and that was only in the area around the city of Krasnodar. In an interview with the BBC says Votanovsky: “I had to prove to people that there was a catastrophe. That people were dying here, very close to them.”

War in Ukraine: Ukraine reports major successes on “the most active front” according to Bachmut

Update from April 9, 4:20 p.m.: The spokesman for the Eastern Combat Group of the Ukrainian military, Serhiy Cherevatii, reported on the successes of the Ukrainian army on the Lyman-Kupyansk axis, according to the Unian news agency. About 50 Russian soldiers were killed and 86 others injured in the clashes during the day. In addition, two drones, three mortars and two ammunition depots belonging to the Russian military were destroyed. It was the “most active front” according to Bakhmut, according to Cherevatji.

Selenskyj in Germany? Speculations about a possible visit

Update from April 9, 2:20 p.m.: Washington, London, Paris, Brussels, Warsaw: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has already visited some of his most important allies since the Russian attack on his country. He could now also come to Germany in May – for the presentation of the Charlemagne Prize to him and the Ukrainian people in the Coronation Hall of Aachen City Hall on May 14th.

In any case, the organizers are preparing for such a scenario, as the city of Aachen announced shortly before Easter. Personal participation, however, depends “strongly on the war situation at that time and the corresponding security concepts”. If Selenskyj cannot attend in person, he should be connected via video. Planning is also underway for this variant.

Ukraine War: Russian attack on Zaporizhia kills civilians

Update from April 9, 1:15 p.m.: According to information from Kiev, a 50-year-old man and his 11-year-old daughter were killed in a Russian air raid on the southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhia. The “enemy” killed “another Ukrainian family” with a rocket attack on the city on Sunday night, said the head of the state emergency services, Serhij Kruk, in online networks in connection with the Ukraine war.

According to the emergency services, the 46-year-old mother was rescued from the rubble, and an older daughter was not in the apartment at the time of the attack. According to the mayor of Zaporizhia, Anatoly Kurtyev, two Russian rockets hit a residential building in his city, damaging windows and roofs in dozens of neighboring buildings. The 11-year-old girl died in the ambulance after being pulled out of the rubble.

Ukraine war: Vladimir Putin is currently dealing with annexed regions of Ukraine

First report from April 9th: Munich – The Russian war of aggression has been raging in Ukraine for more than a year. Moscow keeps saying that everything is “under control” in the Ukraine war and that the goals will be achieved. The Kremlin is also trying to create a “semblance of normality” in the annexed Ukrainian regions, as the British Ministry of Defense announced in its most recent situation report.

Regions annexed in the Ukraine war: Putin tries to portray alleged normalization

According to estimates by British secret services, Russia is deliberately trying to give the impression that the situation in the relevant areas has normalized despite the Ukraine war. On September 30, 2022, Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin approved the annexation of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia and Cherson. However, his troops had to withdraw from the city of Cherson only a few days later in November – the counter-offensive by Ukraine had made this necessary. In Zaporizhia, too, Russia has so far not been able to conquer the regional capital of the same name.

At a recent meeting of the Russian Security Council, Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev was chosen to speak on reconstruction, law enforcement and public order in the post-Ukrainian annexed territories, the British Defense Ministry’s briefing said on Sunday (9 April).

A Year of Ukraine War: The Origins of the Conflict with Russia View photo gallery

Ukrainian partisans: British secret services continue to speak of attacks in the Ukraine war

The fact that he was chosen as spokesman is presumably a sign that the situation in the provinces should appear as normal and everyday as possible. In fact, however, the areas are still actively contested and many residents do not have access to the most basic services because of the Ukraine war.

The report spoke of “partisan attacks”. In areas occupied by Russian troops, Ukrainian residents organize resistance groups and attack Moscow’s soldiers. Other methods of resistance, such as handing out leaflets and painting walls, are also widespread. However, this is proving increasingly difficult because of Russian oppression. (bb/dpa)