A resident of Ufa accused the guards of a chain store of kidnapping and severe beating

A 19-year-old resident of Ufa, Almaz, accused the guards of a chain store of kidnapping and severely beating him with brass knuckles and a truncheon. According to him, the supermarket staff mistook him for a scammer. This is reported Telegram-channel Mash Batash.

The Ufimets said the cashier called security while he was shopping. Four large men arrived at the scene and dragged Almaz into a back room, he claims. There they allegedly beat the young man with brass knuckles and a club.

Almaz claims that they put a shoe in his mouth, and also showed him a bottle with a smeared neck of cream and ordered him to take off his pants. The rest of the day, the Russians were driven around the city in a car and tortured, having landed only in the evening. “These people said that they were former policemen, and nothing would happen to them for this,” he concluded.

The victim suffered a concussion and a broken ankle. After the incident, he contacted the police. His appeal is under investigation.

In February, a security guard beat a customer at the entrance to a Moscow shopping center on video. The fight was preceded by a verbal conflict. The injured man was taken to the hospital with an open craniocerebral injury and several fractures.