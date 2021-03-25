A resident of Kaliningrad, Dmitry Nikiforov, for 40 years was looking for his father and recognized him in the Siberian janitor who became famous on the Internet, who talked about love in three languages. This is reported by the TV2 portal.

A video featuring Vitaly Nikiforov, a janitor from Tomsk, appeared on the eve of Valentine’s Day. He impressed the Siberian journalists with the knowledge of two foreign languages, talked about love on camera, and also quoted the words of the Beatles song and noted that he would spend the holiday reading the book by Alan Wilson Watts “The Zen Way”.

The editorial office of TV2, which recorded the video, received a letter stating that thanks to the plot, the 45-year-old sailor Dmitry Nikiforov found his father, who is almost 70 years old. “Tell him, please, that I am happy that he is alive and well! Tell me how you can contact him! ” – said in the letter.

Vitaly Nikiforov lives in the Tomsk Rehabilitation Center “Helping Hand” and is trying to get rid of alcohol addiction. Previously, he served in the Northern Fleet, then began to travel and move from city to city: he lived in St. Petersburg, in the Caucasus, in Adygea, and in 1984 he came to Siberia. He says little about the family. Vitaly communicates with one of his sons, and has not seen Dmitry for about forty years.

Dmitry Nikiforov noted that his aunt from Karelia recognized his father in the video and told his mother. “I have never seen my mother behave like that. Shows the video with shaking hands, says: “Here, here he is!” “- the Russian describes her reaction. He still does not believe that after a long separation from his father, he was able to find him. The men have already been able to call. The conversation lasted only five minutes, since Vitaly Nikiforov is now in therapy.