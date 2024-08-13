Russian 2024 Olympic medalist Schneider enters top 20 of WTA rankings for the first time in her career

Russian Diana Schneider has entered the top 20 of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) rankings for the first time in her career. This was reported on website organizations.

The athlete moved up four positions and closed the top twenty, with three compatriots above her: Daria Kasatkina, who is in 12th place, Anna Kalinskaya, who is in 16th place, and Lyudmila Samsonova, who is in 17th place.

Schneider, along with her compatriot Mirra Andreeva, won silver in doubles at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. This is the only medal won by Russians at the tournament. Andreeva is ranked 24th in the WTA rankings.

The WTA ranking is headed by Poland’s Iga Swiatek. American Cori Gauff is in second place, and Aryna Sabalenka from Belarus is in third place.