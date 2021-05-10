A resident of Chelyabinsk unexpectedly found out that according to the documents he is the father of someone else’s child – this was achieved through the court by his former boss, says Telegram-channel Mash.

A man named Victor had worked as a driver for a woman entrepreneur in the last decade. At the same time, he started his own family and raised his own child. He later left for another job.

After a while, he discovered the arrest of his bank card and the inexplicable loss of money from it. After proceedings through the bank, he found out that the funds were written off by the bailiff service as alimony.

It turned out that in 2007, when he was working as a driver, his boss gave birth to a child and through the court won the recognition of Victor as a dad. In court, she said that, they say, Victor recognizes himself as a father, but does not want to appear at the meeting. The court believed this, and did not inform the man. Thus, all these years, he was legally the father of another child, without knowing it.

Victor categorically denies any connection with the former boss, adding that she herself was married at that moment. The woman has not yet been found.