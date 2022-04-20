Russiagate, Mario Turco (M5s): “Renzi? It is strange to have to attend alleged lessons on the meaning of institutions by those who have made unscrupulousness their political belief. Conte clarified his position, it is good that he does it too “

The spotlights are back on Russiagatealready paid attention by Copasir. Its president Adolfo Ursoamong other things, he has recently made it known that, in relation to the affair, the Committee today “found that there are no elements of novelty such as to require further investigation”. Republic about a second dinner meeting betweenformer head of Dis Gennaro Vecchione and William BarrHowever, the political climate has heated up a lot.

THEThe leader of Italy alive Matteo Renzi spared no criticism offormer premier Giuseppe Conte. Yesterday, for example, on social channels he wrote in black and white: “Five minutes on the clock to explain to Giuseppe Conte that I have no suspicions about him but only certainties.” While today interviewed by The print he was even more trenchant towards the leader of the Five Star Movement, calling him “incompetent and unable to know the rules of the game”, as well as “committed to saving the chair”.

Words to which he replies the vice president of the M5s, Mario Turco. Interviewed by Affaritaliani.it, the pentastellato senator replied in rhyme: “It is strange to have to attend alleged lessons on the meaning of institutions by those who have instead made unscrupulousness his political belief”.

Reject the allegations to the sender?

President Conte has already amply demonstrated his institutional sense. It is paradoxical, however, to accuse him of being tied to the armchair: despite the great work done during the pandemic, in fact, he refused the candidacy for a seat in Parliament, preferring rather to put himself at the service of the M5s and, once again, of the citizens. Indeed, it is Conte’s own merit for having brought the latter closer to the institutions, thanks to his credibility, the spirit of service, his institutional sense, as well as his transparency and seriousness.

In fact, however, it is serious that Conte did not know of the second meeting at dinner in August 2019 between the former head of Dis Gennaro Old man and William Barrdon’t you think?

First of all, this news had already appeared in the newspapers in 2019. Among other things, just today Vecchione specified that during the convivial meeting, held in a public restaurant, no reserved or confidential topics were touched in any way. It was a mere act of institutional courtesy, a meeting in which the whole delegation also participated. Not to mention, finally, that a public place was chosen, visible precisely because there were no reserved or hidden aspects. So, my question is: what’s the news?

However, Conte was not aware of it. This is a fact.

President Conte was not informed at all because the meeting had no relevance from an institutional and political point of view.

Copasir does not believe that any new elements have emerged that would require further investigation. Is it true for Conte, but also for Renzi or do you think the leader of IV has something to clarify?

Conte has amply clarified his position, even publicly. It is good that Renzi does the same, since he posed problems related to national security. It would therefore be right for him to report the matter before Copasir with accuracy and precision.

Even Renzi, in reality, labels the story of his alleged collaboration with the Obama administration to fabricate false evidence against Trump as “compulsory health treatment stuff”. How does it come out?

Renzi, as always, makes a lot of confusion, here we are faced with a topic that needs to be clarified in the competent institutional offices. I repeat, therefore: it is right that Renzi does it. Also to close this chapter, since citizens, with the economic crisis that is biting families and businesses, need to have answers to their problems.

The Movement has always made transparency a flag. According to Renzi, however, he got in the way by obstructing a commission of inquiry to shed light on the Russian mission in Italy during the pandemic emergency. Why are you opposed?

We will always continue to wage battles on the issue of transparency and legality, but the problem is that we have nothing to oppose, since there is no request in this regard. Citizens certainly have the right to know how the events unfolded and that is why Conte immediately gave maximum availability, first at Copasir and then publicly, explaining the meaning of the Russian mission. A mission that developed under the strict supervision of our apparatuses and exclusively in terms of health aid, as confirmed by the Italian intelligence services themselves.