Russiagate, the post-summit in a Roman restaurant for another 2 hours

The case is reopened Russiagate. Check a US document which certifies a second meeting that took place in great secrecy between the head of the Dis Old man and the American Secretary of Justice Barr. It is a pleasant summer evening, August 15, 2019, – we read in Repubblica – when around seven a very unusual group shows up at Casa Coppelle. The other customers of this sophisticated restaurant in the heart of the capital, which prides itself on combining “Parisian style and Roman classicism”, they probably struggle to recognize distinguished guests. And basically we understand. Because the American Secretary of Justice Bill is expected at the table Barr and the director of the information security department Gennaro Old manhead of the Italian intelligence services, engaged in a secret discussion to understand if Rome was at the center of a plot to influence the US presidential elections of 2016 and prevent Donald Trump to conquer the White House. Thus, a thriller involving the then Prime Minister comes back to attention Giuseppe Conteopening up new questions.

Two hours of interviews additional and the doubt: did Conte know? In 2019 – continues Repubblica – Trump he is convinced that the “Russiagate“Was packaged in Italyby the Services, under the leadership of the premier Matteo Renzi ally of Hillary Clinton, and hostile FBI agents such as Rome boss Michael Gaeta. It all stems from the approximate accusations of the former councilor George Papadopoulosaccording to which to pass the poisoned meatball on the emails of Clinton stolen by the Russians was the Link Campus University professor Joseph Mifsud, during a meeting in our capital. Therefore the head of the White House asks the Attorney General to go investigate. But With you never spoke of this second meeting, the former prime minister said that the head of the Dis and the procurator met on one occasion and at the headquarters of the Services. This document disproves those claims.

