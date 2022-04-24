“Conte decided to force the rules on Barr”

Russiagate never closes. The story linked to the Italian visits of the former United States Attorney General, William Barr, continues to cast some shadows on the former Conte government and in particular on the former prime minister himself. Repubblica writes about it today, arguing that “the decision to force the rules on the Barr case was taken by Giuseppe Conte, despite the resistance of the Foreign Ministry and the heads of the two agencies Aise and Aisi”.

This is the conclusion to which the reconstruction of the facts of the Republic leads, “which should push Copasir to reopen the investigation, despite President Urso planning a visit to Washington in June “, supports the newspaper. Here is the reconstruction that Repubblica makes of the affair: “The Attorney General had contacted Ambassador Armando Varricchio, to explain the” Russiagate “and ask for a meeting with the services, together with the prosecutor John Durham. Varricchio had informed the Foreign Minister Enzo Moavero Milanesi, but the Farnesina had held back, because he believed that the request should go through the Ministry of Justice. The ambassador then informed Palazzo Chigi and Conte had decided to take care of the case, entrusting it to the director of Dis Gennaro Vecchione, whom he had appointed . This led to Barr’s visit to Rome on August 15, followed by dinner at the Casa Coppelle restaurant. When he returned to Italy on September 27 to gather the information requested for Ferragosto, Vecchione had asked the directors of Aise and Aisi, Luciano Carta and Mario Parente, to participate. Both were opposed, because they believed that the channel followed was not correct, and then the head of Dis had issued a written order to force them to come. Carta and Parente had obeyed, but they had limited themselves to saying that they had nothing to add “.

Repubblica continues: “L‘former premier says he has never met Barr, but to confirm it, at least the agenda of the Attorney General would have to be ascertained in the September visit, when according to the official documents of his Department he left for Rome at 7 am on the 26th and left at 10 am on the 28th. Did he really spend about 36 hours in the capital just to see Vecchione? Conte says he did not know about the dinner at Casa Coppelle and Vecchione explained that it was only institutional courtesy. Even if this is the case, it remains a very unique practice for intelligence professionals. “

Read also:

Center-right shock, “It does not hold up another year like this. Melons to vote alone”

Russiagate, Rosato (Iv): “Conte? Ambiguous with opaque alliances”

Generali, optimism transpires from Trieste. The “pattists” with a slight advantage

Ukraine, the Russian invasion as well as the German invasion of Poland. History repeats itself

Enrico Ruggeri: “Pasolini and De Andrè? Today they would have been massacred on social networks”

Perrino dies of breast surgery: “It’s our club’s fault”. VIDEO

Aspi and Open FIber, together to digitize cities and streets

Dear materials, Dr. Riva: “Implement dynamic contractual rebalancing”

The efficiency of the PA presented to Parliament