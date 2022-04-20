«Let’s clarify immediately that Italy and I have nothing to do with this affair, which 3 years ago was dissected by Copasir and was clarified. Barr wanted an exchange of information, the thing is classified, I cannot say what it was but it was information that did not concern the Italian authorities. At the second meeting there was the real confrontation between Barr and the secret services, ours limited themselves to what is strictly necessary, they did not open the archive to him. Then there was a colloquial follow-up to that meeting in a well-known Roman restaurant, but this doesn’t seem like a sensational scoop to me … ”

This was reiterated by Giuseppe Conte, guest of Lilli Gruber on “Otto e mezzo” on La7, denying any involvement in the formal meeting between the former American secretary of justice Bill Barr and the then head of the Italian secret services Gennaro Vecchione, which took place on the evening of 15 August 2019 at the Casa Coppelle restaurant, in the heart of Rome. And he added: «Barr, who as Minister of Justice has under him the Intelligence Services of the FBI, when he sent the official letter through our ambassador to Washington he put in writing that he did not question our actions but who just wanted an exchange of information. The meeting was studied and prepared, I was neither casual nor careless ».

“An infamy to say that not thought of the national interest”

The former premier then declared: «I may have made mistakes as prime minister but if there is one thing that I have always pursued in all offices it is the national interest. It is infamous to question him ».

“A convivial dinner”

“I read Vecchione’s statement, the one with the former American secretary of justice William Barr” said Conte, “it was a convivial dinner, with delegations, in a well-known restaurant, they talked about information that was neither confidential nor confidential, I did not there seems to be a lot to speculate, “said Conte. And regarding the famous tweet of the former US president Donald Trump in support of him, with the famous “Giuseppi”, he specified: “Barr’s request is from June, Trump’s tweet is a few months later … Then there is no connection, we have not provided any confidential information. “The Russian mission never crossed health borders in March 2020. Putin said they were specifically equipped units and no elements of espionage emerged. However, I set up all our own compartments so that they could follow the Russian delegation, confine it and take the right precautions. Otherwise we would have had to reject them. “And again:” The health authorities in Bergamo told me that the delegation had been confined to the field hospital but they told me that it had been very useful, in the place where the coffins were at that moment, where a tragedy was happening ».

“Renzi doesn’t interest me”

And on Matteo Renzi Conte he declared that the leader of Italia Viva «can go to Copasir if he wants, otherwise he can go on TV to talk, I don’t care. I hope that his attitudes do not ruin the new generations, we must not make fun of them ».