Requested the referral to giufizio for Joseph Mifsud, the man of the mystery of Russiagate in Italy

“Hotel nights”, many times luxurious, lunches and dinners in trendy restaurants, “plane trips” and even “phone top-ups and the payment of bills and the purchase of consumer goods”, for a total of almost 50 thousand euros, “paid with the credit cards of the University Consortium of Agrigento”. Here it is, in black and white, the indictment of the Prosecutor of Agrigento against Joseph Mifsud, a mysterious key figure at the center of the international Russiagate intrigue whose traces have been lost since the end of October 2017.

Mifsud, the international intrigue between Putin and Trump leads to Italy

The prosecutors asked for the indictment of Mifsud, accused of embezzlement in competition, and two other people, Olga Matraxia, “as manager of the General Affairs sector of the University Consortium of Agrigento” and Andrea Occhipinti, “as manager of the financial sector of the Consortium “, as stated in the request to the GUP. For the Prosecutor, that money would have been used for the “satisfaction of exclusively personal expenses for the benefit of Mifsud” and “of the subjects, not identified, who accompanied him”. In particular, the Prosecutor Luigi Patrinaggio and the deputy Salvatore Vella, who coordinated the investigation, with the prosecutor Giuli Bisso, contest the mysterious character whose traces have been lost, and to whom it was not even possible to deliver the request. of indictment, a series of expenses that are listed, one by one. From € 2,693.47 “for use of the credit card” to € 804.88 for “travel expense reimbursement”, and another € 1,445 for credit cards. And also reimbursements of travel expenses, many, for thousands of euros. All for a total of € 46,117.34, as stated in the request for indictment viewed by Adnkronos. Not only. In Mifsud, also recently condemned by the Court of Auditors of Palermo to compensate the tax damage to the province of Agrigento, the Prosecutor of Agrigento also disputes the embezzlement of “a MacBook Air notebook worth € 2,455, an Ipad worth 695 euros, a BlackBerry worth 469 euros, and other mobile phones for a value that exceeds another two thousand euros.

The mysterious character disappeared after his involvement in the international affaire

Joseph Mifsud, who had been appointed president of the University Consortium of Agrigento in 2009 on the recommendation of the then president of the Province Eugenio D’Orsi, disappeared from the radar of justice after, in October 2017, US investigators of the time reported I note his involvement in Russiagate. He was searched everywhere, in his apartment in Rome, on his former campus at Link university in Rome, in London. According to the Democratic National Committee which also sued MIFSUD for hacking thousands of Hillary Clinton’s emails in 2016, the professor may be “missing or possibly dead”. Many rumors, some would even give it in Russia. Two years ago Joseph Mifsud’s lawyer, Stephan Roh, interviewed by Adnkronos, said he did not know where his client was. “I don’t know where he is, the last time I heard from him was last spring, through a third person”, he just said. To understand where Mfsud was, two years ago former Justice Minister William Barr and former Prosecutor John Durham, who conducted the counter-investigation into Russiagate on behalf of former President Donald Trump, flew to Rome to ask the help of our intelligence. But nothing to do.