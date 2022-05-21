New mysterious fire in Russia. Today a transformer cabin of the Central Institute of Aerohydrodynamics (TsAGI) Zhukovsky in the Moscow region went on fire. The Interfax news agency reported, citing an informed source, according to which the flames affected an area of ​​30 square meters. The fire was promptly extinguished and no casualties were recorded.

Meanwhile, a Russian missile was shot down in the Vinnitsya region, near Nemyriv, in Ukraine. This was announced by the head of the Vinnitsa regional military administration, Sergei Borzov, on his Telegram page.