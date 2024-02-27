Russia | Yulia Navalnaya addresses the European Parliament

Navalny has said that he will continue the work of his deceased spouse Alexei Navalny.

Russian opposition politician To Alexei Navalny widow Yulia Navalnaya will address the European Parliament in Brussels on Wednesday. Navalnyi died the other week in a prison camp in Siberia.

After Navalnaya's speech, which starts at 12:30 Finnish time, one speech will be heard from each political group in the parliament.

Navalny has said that he will continue the work of his dead spouse. He said shortly after Alexei Navalny's death that he plans to continue fighting for Russia's freedom and has urged other Navalny supporters to do the same.

“I will continue to fight for the freedom of our country. The most important thing we can do now for Aleksei and for ourselves is to keep fighting,” Navalnaya said in a video shortly after his spouse's death.

Navalnaya has also said that the Russian president Vladimir Putin is responsible for Navalny's death.