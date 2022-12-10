Sunday, December 11, 2022
Russia | Yle: Russia demands that Finland hold responsible those who burned the Russian flag in Helsinki

December 10, 2022
in World Europe
On the evening of Independence Day, a few men lit the Russian flag in front of the Hietaniemi cemetery gate in Helsinki at the end of the 612 torchlight procession.

Russian The Ministry of Foreign Affairs demands that the people who burned the Russian flag in Helsinki on Independence Day be held accountable, he said Over on Saturday, referring to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to the statement.

The ministry commented on the burning of the flag in the nationalist 612 torchlight procession in Helsinki.

On the evening of Independence Day, a few men lit the Russian flag in front of the Hietaniemi cemetery gate on Mechelininkatu at the end of the 612 torchlight procession. During the act, one of them shouted aloud in English “against Russian aggression”.

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs demands that Finland take measures to prevent “similar acts of extremists” in the future.

Finnish legislation only clearly prohibits desecration of the Finnish flag. There is no single clear section on the punishability of defacing the flag of another country.

