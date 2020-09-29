Yevgeny Prigozin recovered a debt of hundreds of thousands of euros from Alexei Navalny, which he is doomed to pay for the reputational damage he caused to the school food company.

Poisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalnyin property in Russia has been confiscated due to an indemnity imposed by the Arbitration Court a year ago, news last week. If Navalnyi, who survived the poisoning, returns to Russia, he will be allowed to live in his triangle in Moscow, but he will not be able to sell it.

The bailiffs had reported the seizure on August 27, when a politician sent to Germany had been in a coma for a week, according to Navalny’s staff.

The debt arose when a catering company called Moskovski Školnik won a lawsuit in court in August 2019. Navalnyi, the anti-corruption foundation he founded FBK, and the foundation’s lawyer Ljubov Sobol was ordered to pay a total of 88 million rubles, or less than one million euros compensation to a school and daycare company for the loss of its reputation.

Foundation lawyer Lyubov Sobol (left) and opposition leader Alexei Navalnyi in February 2020.­

Million compensation however, it is not inherited by Moskovsky Školnik but by a conglomerate known as “Putin’s chef” Jevgeni Prigožin. According to his own statement, he has nothing to do with the school food company, but his Konkord food service company was involved in the compensation lawsuit as a third party without making any claims.

Now Prigožin is making demands in person, as at the start of the August bailout, he announced that he had bought the entire 88 million ruble debt from Moskovski Školnik for himself. As justification, Prigožin stated his intention to rivet the entire Navalny team.

“I have decided to take off from this insensible assemblage of his garments and shoes from the feet,” Prigožin announced Konkord-published by the company and Radio Svobodan according to the opinion cited.

“If Comrade Navalnyi takes his last breath, of course I will no longer persecute him in this world,” Prigožin wrote. “I will leave the whole thing for now, but I will come back to it later with all my might. If Navalnyi survives, he will have to answer for his actions before Russian law in all its severity. ”

Businessman the enraged chain of events began less than two years ago when a sudden intestinal inflammation epidemic spread in Moscow kindergartens. Hundreds of children had to be treated for nausea, fever and bloody diarrhea. Rubella is considered a nuisance in some developing countries, but now it is spreading in the Russian capital.

Food poisoning was suspected, and in February last year, the Navalny FBK Foundation caught a restaurant professional in front of the camera. Natalya Silovan, whose own child had fallen ill in kindergarten. Shilova said she had worked for Moskovski Školnik for less than a year but had been fired after complaining about contaminated raw materials and poor hygiene.

FBK: n video document According to the company, the company is one of three public catering companies in Moscow that belong to the Prigozini business empire and have a combined billing of more than half a billion euros. Prigožin denied that he had anything to do with the company. The catering company sued Šilova, Navalny, Sobol and FBK.

A screenshot in a document showing photos of spoiled food­

In the documentary photographs of spoiled food were presented, and it was soon revealed that one of the images had already been published in 2011. It had thus been taken somewhere completely outside the catering premises. Other pictures Šilova said she took herself.

A couple of months later, Šilova appeared on the website of the FAN news agency in St. Petersburg to report that she had been bribed by the people of Navalny. to lie and read statements from pre-written paper. The restaurant professional who withdrew his speech no longer had to appear in court.

According to Russian media, FAN belongs to the same cluster of companies in Prigožin as the so-called St. Petersburg trolley factory, which distributes propaganda and false news, for example.

The court ordered FBK’s “child poisoning video” to be removed from the public domain, but removal from the internet is not very easy. On Tuesday, the video was just as easy to open in Helsinki as it was in Moscow.

On the other hand, no hit from the documentary ever came out. The most popular YouTube video release has been downloaded less than 200,000 times, with Navalny’s most popular disclosure documents garnering 10 to 35 million downloads.

Navalnyi announced last July that it was terminating the entire FBK Foundation due to a compensation judgment. He said the same team will continue the same work under a different name. The foundation operates on donations and would probably have managed to raise compensation, but Navalnyi found such a collection futile.

Navalnyi was poisoned on August 20, and at the end of the month, lawyer Sobol noticed that his bank card had stopped working. A glance at the account showed that it was 34 million rubles, or about 370 000 euros minus. Attempts were made to seize one-third of the total amount of compensation, including interest, from a fairly empty account.

On September 7, even more surprising information came to light. Konkord announced that Prigožin had donated one million rubles, or about 11,000 euros, to “Navalny Medication” to Charité Hospital in Berlin, which treats Navalny.

As justification, the businessman stated that Navalnyi owed him. German Radio Foreign Service Deutsche Wellen according to the hospital returned the money a week later – if for no other reason then at least because Prigožin is subject to Western sanctions.

Sanctions the main reason is not poor school food or unreliable media but Prigožin’s international activities. He is considered to be the owner of the Russian mercenary company Wagner.

Wagner’s soldiers are fighting and operating around the world and its hotspots, either alongside the Russian armed forces or on their own. According to Russian media, the company’s relations with the Russian military intelligence GRU are very close.

Navalnyi was poisoned with a neurotoxin belonging to the novitok group, which the Soviet Union once developed as a biological weapon. If anyone outside the Russian armed forces or military intelligence got into this poison, Yevgeny Prigoz would be a candidate for the best.

No wonder the president Vladimir Putin Prigožin, who met in St. Petersburg as early as the 1990s, is one of the key candidates when the Navalny poisoner is speculated in Russia. By his own actions, the man of St. Petersburg apparently does not want to dispel the doubts, on the contrary.