Russia | Yevgeny Prigozhin is known as “Putin’s chef” and for his open rebellion against Putin

In the summer, Prigozhin led a rebellion in which Wagner’s forces took over Rostov-on-Don and advanced towards Moscow. The rebellion ended with an agreement that left Prigozhin’s fate open in many respects.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, 62, rose to global fame as the leader of the Wagner mercenary force when Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

The Wagner forces took part especially in the bloody battles of Bahmut, for which Prigozhin had recruited thousands of prisoners from Russian prisons.

Prigozhin was born in St. Petersburg on June 1, 1961. He spent almost the entire 1980s in Soviet prisons for, among other things, robberies.

Prigozhin his first business was selling hot dogs with his stepfather on the streets of Leningrad in the late 1980s. Later, he founded restaurants in St. Petersburg that served the city’s new elite.

The nickname “Putin’s chef” started in the summer of 2001, when he served the French president in his restaurant For Jacques Chirac and the President of Russia to Vladimir Putin personally.

After that, Prigozhin’s catering companies received heaps of lucrative contracts from Russia’s huge armed forces.

Prigozhin accumulated a cluster of dozens of companies and obviously a lot of money.

Yevgeny Prigozhin in April 2023.

The premises of the Wagner private army in St. Petersburg.

Internationally Attention began to be paid to Prigozhin when his companies’ connections with the secret Wagner private army came to light.

Wagner already invaded Ukraine in 2014. That’s when the Russian-commanded unmarked soldiers occupied the Crimean peninsula and the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine. There were Wagner’s soldiers in the group.

Later, Wagner has fought in Syria and several African countries, for example. In human rights reports, its forces have been accused of executions, massacres, rapes and many other atrocities.