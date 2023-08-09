Russia | WSJ: The alcohol company Bacardi is quietly forging a big profit in Russia

The beverage giant, known for its Bombay Sapphire gin and Bacardi rums, among other things, has made millions in the Russian market, from which competitors have withdrawn.

World the largest privately owned alcohol company Bacardi has delivered millions of dollars worth of its products to Russia and is actively looking for new employees in the country.

Bacardi announced that it will stop exporting to Russia and stop advertising in the country soon after Russia started its war of aggression in Ukraine.

However, the company, which produces Bacardi rum, Bombay Sapphire gin and Gray Goose vodka, has quietly continued to sell in Russia and has made a big profit in a market from which many foreign competitors have withdrawn.

About that reported the US media Wall Street Journal (WSJ). The WSJ did not reach the company for comment.

Bacardi’s Russian subsidiary Bacardi Rus LLC has imported 169 million dollars worth of alcoholic beverages into the country over the past year. The information can be found from the Russian state customs statistics data collected by the Export Genius website, which tracks export statistics.

Bacardi Rus announced that its 2022 revenue increased by 8.5 percent to approximately $314 million. During the same period, the operating profit increased from approximately 15 million dollars to 48 million dollars.

During the last few months, the company’s management has also distributed job vacancies in the Linkedin service for jobs located in Russia. Among other things, we are looking for a manager for recruitment and orientation.

French the alcoholic beverage giant Pernod Ricard was the target of a robbery in April-May of this year, when the company announced that it would start exporting its products to Russia again. The company justified the choice by saying that it protected its local employees from criminal charges.

In Finland, Restaurant company Restel stopped cooperating with the company and Alko labeled the company’s products in its storesbecause it could not remove the products of a single supplier from its selection due to alcohol legislation.

Pernod Ricard announced that he would soon leave Russia again as a result of strong criticism. Restel announced that it would continue to cooperate with the company.

Also several other alcoholic beverage manufacturers have had difficulty or reluctance to break away from Russia.

Davide Campari-Milano, which produces Aperol and Campari drinks, still supplies its products to Russia, justifying it also by protecting its employees.

HS said earlier this week Flow festival ended its marketing cooperation with the Heineken brand because of the Dutch company’s ties to Russia.

Heineken has promised a long time ago that it would withdraw from Russia, but according to its own words, it still hasn’t succeeded. Experts suspect the company of a deliberate delay.

Also, the American Anheuser-Busch, which produces Budweiser and Stella Artois beers, and the Danish Carlsberg still operate in Russia.

Carlsberg said in March of this year that it had found a buyer for its business operations, but Russia had time to take over in mid-July take control of the shares of the Carlsberg subsidiary before the transaction is completed.