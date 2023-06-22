As Russian President Vladimir V. Putin has gone after enemies abroad, his agents now appear poised to cross a line they once avoided: kill an informant for the United States on American soil.

An operation in 2020, which sought to eliminate a CIA informant in Miami, was a daring expansion of Putin’s political assassination campaign.

“He wants all these guys deadsaid Marc Polymeropoulos, a former CIA official who oversaw operations in Europe and Russia.

The assassination failed, but the aftermath partly escalated into tit-for-tat retaliation between the US and Russia.according to three former high-level US officials who requested anonymity.

The target was Aleksandr Poteyev, a former Russian intelligence official who released information that led to a lengthy FBI investigation that in 2010 caught 11 spies living heavily undercover in the US. of an ambitious effort by the SVR, Russia’s foreign intelligence service.

In keeping with an effort by the Obama Administration to recalibrate relations, a deal was struck: 10 of the 11 spies were arrested and expelled to Russia. In return, Moscow released four Russian prisoners, including Sergei V. Skripal, a former colonel in Russia’s military intelligence service who was convicted in 2006 of selling secrets to Britain.

The assassination attempt on Poteyev is revealed in the British edition of the book ‘Spies: The Epic Intelligence War Between East and West’, due to be published on June 29. The book is by Calder Walton, a national security and intelligence expert at Harvard University.

Putin, a former KGB official, has made no secret of his disdain for defectors among the intelligence ranks. A poisoning in Britain that left Skripal and his daughter seriously ill in 2018 prompted an escalation in tactics. CIA officials worried that former spies who had been relocated to the United States would soon become targets.

Before he could be arrested, Poteyev had fled to America, where he was relocated under a hermetic program. In 2011, a Moscow court sentenced him in absentia to decades in prison.

Poteyev appeared to have disappeared, but Russian intelligence sent agents to the US to search for him. In 2016, Russian news outlets reported that he was dead, which experts believed could be a ploy to make him surface.

Poteyev resided in the Miami area. That year, he obtained a fishing license and registered under his real name, state records show. In 2018, a news outlet reported his whereabouts.

The Russians undertook an elaborate operation to find Poteyev.forcing a scientist from Mexico, Héctor Alejandro Cabrera Fuentes, to help.

Cabrera had studied microbiology in Russia and obtained a doctorate from the University of Giessen, in Germany. He had two wives: a Russian who lived in Germany and another in Mexico.

In 2019, his Russian wife and her two daughters were barred from leaving Russia to return to Germany, legal documents say. When Cabrera went to visit them, a Russian official asked to see him in Moscow. The official told him that his family was stuck and that perhaps “we can help each other”.

A few months later, he asked Cabrera to secure a condo near Miami Beach, where Poteyev lived. In February 2020, the Russian official gave him a description of Poteyev’s vehicle. Cabrera was to find the car, get its license plates and take note of its physical location, he said.

Entering the complex by car, Cabrera tried to get around the gatehouse by following another vehicle, drawing the attention of security. When he was questioned, his wife walked away to take a photo of Poteyev’s license plates. Two days later, Cabrera tried to fly to Mexico, but US customs stopped him and went through his phone, discovering the image. After being arrested, Cabrera gave details of the plan to US investigators.

In April 2021, the US government imposed sanctions and expelled 10 Russian diplomats, including the Washington-based SVR station chief with two years of service remaining, two former US officials said. CIA officials suspected that Russia would likely seek retaliationthey said.

Russia expelled 10 US diplomats, including the CIA station chief in Moscow, who had weeks left in the post.

RONEN BERGMAN, ADAM GOLDMAN and JULIAN E. BARNES

THE NEW YORK TIMES