The Russian deputy foreign minister said they will weigh “all issues” only after the Ukrainian fighters who held out at the steel mill are tried in court. “Then there may be other steps, talk of an exchange is premature,” he said. On the other hand, President Zelensky denounced at the Davos Forum the lack of “unity” that Western countries possess and highlighted China’s status quo policy. Meanwhile, the port of Mariúpol resumes its functions.

The conflict in Eastern Europe continues after three months and the culmination does not seem to be close on the horizon, much less after Russia insisted that it will not withdraw its troops from Ukraine to resume peace negotiations.

Along the same lines, Moscow warned that it will only think about exchanging prisoners after the Ukrainian fighters who surrendered in Azovstal are tried for their actions in front of a Russian court, according to the deputy foreign minister.

In addition, Zelensky slipped discomfort at the lack of homogeneity in the position of Western countries, who have “lack of unity.”

These are the most important news of the war in Ukraine this Wednesday, May 25:

7:27 (BOG) The British Government approves the sale of Chelsea and ends the cycle of Abramovic

The English authorities gave the green light to the purchase of the London club in the hands of the American consortium headed by billionaire Todd Boehly, a tycoon who also owns the Los Angeles Dodgers, an American baseball team.

The figures of the operation were closed at 4,970 million euros and received the last approval after the one issued by the Premier League last Tuesday. “Last night, the UK Government reached an agreement whereby they could issue a license allowing the sale of Chelsea,” a government spokesman said.

In this way the stage of the Russian oligarch Roman Abramovic at the head of the London institution ends, a situation that occurred after the sanctions imposed by the United Kingdom and the European Union for being a man closely linked to the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin.

This change of ownership will allow Chelsea to function normally again. From opening the marketing store and selling tickets to selling, renewing or hiring footballers.

6:49 (BOG) Russia rejected demands to revive negotiations

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko ruled out that Moscow would accept the conditions proposed by kyiv, which involve the withdrawal of troops from Ukrainian territory and were not considered constructive.

“We cannot describe this statement as constructive. We would like to remind that Ukraine actively participated in the negotiations from day one without setting any conditions,” the diplomat said.

Fresh graves of people who died during the ongoing fighting in Ukraine, at a cemetery in the village of Staryi Krym, outside Mariupol, Donetsk Oblast, May 21, 2022. © EFE / Alessandro Guerra

In addition, Rudenko added that “if Ukraine sets these conditions now,” it will force them to “doubt the sincerity of their desire to find a peaceful solution.”

6:23 (BOG) Zelensky criticized the West’s lack of unity on the war

The Ukrainian president said during his appearance at the World Economic Forum on Wednesday that Western countries remain divided on the extent of their support for kyiv. “Unity has to do with weapons. My question is if there is unity in practice,” slipped the president.

“I can’t see it. Our big advantage over Russia would be when we are really united,” Volodymyr Zelensky hammered. While he thanked his American counterpart Joe Biden for his contribution, whose country invested billions in weapons and military supplies, but asked for “the support of a united Europe.”

On the other hand, he highlighted the “status quo” policy implemented by China. “That is better than helping Russia, I would like to believe that, behind its back, China does not adopt a different policy,” said Zelensky, who participated in the Davos Forum as a guest. “We are satisfied with this status quo, honestly,” he added.

5:55 (BOG) Russia intends to try Azovstal fighters before thinking about a change

Andrei Rudenko, Russia’s deputy foreign minister, clarified that the government will only consider exchanging the steelworks prisoners after a court has tried and sentenced them.

The official stressed that they will wait for a verdict against the Ukrainian soldiers and “then there may be other steps.” “We will consider all issues after they are duly sentenced. Before that, talk of a swap is premature,” he said.

However, the Russian deputy minister did not speak directly about the more than 2,400 Ukrainian soldiers who surrendered last week. Moscow has a special interest in the members of the nationalist Azov battalion, whom it considers “Nazis” and “war criminals”.

05:30 (BOG) Operations resume at the port of Mariupol

Russia said on Wednesday that the facilities that are connected to the inland Sea of ​​Azov will return to “normal” operation after demining the terminal and nearby coastal areas, the Defense Ministry said. According to Russian national media, 12,000 explosive devices were defused.

Meanwhile, a humanitarian corridor will also be opened to guarantee “the safe exit” of foreign ships to the Black Sea. In addition, another one will be formed in the southwest from the Ukrainian territorial sea so that 70 ships from 16 countries can leave from six ports.

With EFE, AFP and Reuters