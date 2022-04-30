The Russian Foreign Ministry asserted that, between foreigners and Ukrainians, more than a million people were transferred to Russian territory. In addition, Sergei Lavrov also urged the West to stop the transit of arms in order to reach a peace agreement. Meanwhile, 219 children have died in the war according to the Ukrainian Prosecutor’s Office, the population of Ruska Lozova would have been retaken by the forces of kyiv and attempts to evacuate civilians trapped in Mariupol continue.

The war continues its course when the conflict has already entered its third month. In a framework where diplomatic negotiations are stalled and there is no clear perspective on whether they will advance soon.

Meanwhile, the efforts of entities such as the United Nations are focused on safeguarding the integrity of the inhabitants of the combat zones, especially Mariúpol, which is devastated and still has trapped civilians.

These are the most relevant news of the war in Ukraine this Saturday, April 30:

6.49 (BOG) More than a million people were evacuated to Russia

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov explained that, between Ukrainians and foreigners, more than a million civilians who wanted to escape the armed conflict were transferred to Russian territory since the beginning of the war.

He stated this in an interview with the Chinese state agency Xinhua, although there are no documents to support his statement. Within that figure are included 120,000 foreigners. The figure cited by the official is controversial because the Ukrainian president, Volodímir Zeleneski, has accused Russia on multiple occasions of carrying out such transfers in a forced manner.

6.25 (BOG) Russia urges Western countries to curb arms supply

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Saturday that the United States and other NATO countries must stop sending weapons to Ukraine if they are interested in resolving the conflict.

In the last hours, the president of the United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, assured that she hopes that the aid package for kyiv of 33,000 million dollars requested by President Joe Biden will be approved “as soon as possible”. Of that sum, 20,000 million would be destined for military equipment.

On the other hand, the diplomatic leader said that the lifting of economic sanctions against Russia was part of the peace negotiations, which, he clarified, continue through videoconference.

5.51 (BOG) Already 219 children have died in the war

The Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office revealed the figures taking February 24 as a starting point, the day the Russian invasion began. The highest number of children killed was recorded in Donetsk, reaching 139.

While kyiv and Kharkiv, two of the cities hardest hit by Moscow, reached 115 and 95 deaths, respectively. On the other hand, in other combat zones the numbers are lower, such as Lugansk (37) and Zaporizhia (27).

The numbers are not definitive, the prosecution clarified, since they are still working in the places where the greatest aggressions are currently taking place, especially in the Donbass region. In addition, 1,570 educational institutions were damaged, 111 of them totally.

5.33 (BOG) The UN seeks the evacuation of civilians from Mariupol

The delicate situation in the port city is one of the most relevant issues of the war these days. With the Russian takeover almost complete, efforts continue to rescue citizens who couldn’t escape the line of fire.

The United Nations Organization tried until the last hours of Friday to negotiate an evacuation for the inhabitants, but it did not come to fruition. However, the mission will continue in the next few hours.

The mayor of the city expressed that the situation that remains in the steel plant, the last link of the resistance, is serious and that the citizens and the wounded intend to be saved soon.

With EFE and Reuters