Russia circumvents the sanctions imposed by the West for the war in Ukraine and imports billions of dollars worth of prohibited goods for both civil and military use, according to an investigation by the independent Russian portal viorstka.

“In the last half year alone, Russia has imported more than $502 million worth of chips from Western companies subject to sanctions, which are used for the production of missiles and other types of weapons“, reported the outlet, specialized in investigative journalism.

viorstka came to this conclusion after accessing classified data from Russian customs statistics and interviews with people involved in freight logistics, and with Russian businessmen who “explained how illegal supply schemes work.”

The newspaper indicated that “millions of dollars -171 million- worth of lathes have been imported for the arms industry, spare parts for civil aviation, and iPhones for 389 million dollars”.



“Our research has shown that Russia can import virtually anything from anywhere in the world, from a chip for civilian and military use to a turboprop for an Airbus.. Third-country schemes involve Western companies and Russian authorities successfully evade European and US sanctions“, he pointed Viorstka.

The outlet gave as an example the Russian X-101 cruise missiles, manufactured by the KTRV corporation and used in Ukraine, which have Intel processors and Xilinx and Texas Instrument chips, as well as an Analog Devices Inc. transceiver.

“Over the past six months Russian customs have passed components from the American company Analog Devices Inc through worth more than $98 million, from Xilinx for more than $75 million, from Texas Instrument for at least $38 million”the researchers revealed.

Russia imported semiconductors from the German company Infineo, the largest of its kind in this country, for more than 28 million dollars.

“In addition, goods from Marvell (chip producer) arrived in Russia for more than 11 million dollars, Cypress Semiconductor, more than 3.8 million dollars, and Amtel, more than 2.7 million dollars,” he added.

The outlet pointed out that US Intel and AMD processors also arrived in Russian territory, for more than 169 and 35 million, respectively.



“Virtually all Western electronics come to Russia via China and Hong Kong,” he said. viorstkaaccording to which three Hong Kong companies supplied the Russian side with more than 70 million components during the first six months of 2023.

EFE

