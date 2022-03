A firefighter works to contain the fire after the Russian bombing of a depot in Kharkiv, this Monday (28)| Photo: EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

Russia is willing to waive Ukraine’s “denazification” demand and allow Kiev to join the European Union (EU) as long as the country remains militarily non-aligned, four sources involved in discussions on a stop fire.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, the sources said there could be a lull in hostilities in the event of a deal that would involve Ukraine abandoning its membership of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), the Western military alliance.

According to the Financial Times, the draft ceasefire document does not contain three of Russia’s top initial demands, “denazification”, “demilitarization” and legal protection for the Russian language in Ukraine.

This Tuesday (29), envoys from the two countries hold the fourth round of negotiations in Istanbul to end the conflict, which began with the Russian invasion on February 24.