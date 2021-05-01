EDUARDO ESTRADA

Without concessions, Vladimir Putin stifles the protests of the dissatisfied and does not give respite to those who demonstrate for their rights and to demand the release of the politician Alexei Navalni, leader of the fight against arbitrariness and the deification of the Russian leaders.

Moved by an exacerbated perception of threats from the street, the regime harasses its critics and closes off all dialogue. Following the April 21 rallies, an intimidating shift in tactics is looming in Moscow, reminiscent of the sinister nightly arrests of Stalinism. Relying on the wide network of surveillance cameras installed in the capital, the police detain the protesters on a delayed basis when they fetch them from their homes at dawn.

The Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK in its Russian acronym), created by Navalni, has been dissolved in an attempt to protect its members from repression, while, behind closed doors, a court in the Russian capital prepares to endorse the Kremlin and declare “Extremist” to this organization, producer of shocking documentaries on the alleged corruption of state leaders. Seen by tens of millions of people, these documentaries have not sparked the official investigations that one would expect from the enthusiastic support that Putin, in his 2012 annual speech, lent to the “active citizen participation” and the “effective control” of the Administration as a “necessary condition” to fight corruption. In the last three annual addresses to Parliament (2019, 2020 and 2021), the leader did not even utter the word “corruption”.

More information

In some sectors, corruption is today favored by the annexation of Crimea in 2014, since, in the face of international sanctions, Russia protects data on economic activity on that peninsula with a special secrecy regime. The annexation thus institutionalizes – in a double condition of protected and patriotic – entrepreneurs willing to work in a territory internationally recognized as Ukrainian (in the construction of the bridge over the Kerch Strait for example), such as Arkadi Rotenberg, fellow judo of Putin, and his family.

In Russia there is unrest and protests against the Kremlin, but no movements or parties capable of constituting today as an alternative to the dominant forces of the State with Putin at the head. Pillars of the regime are a dependent judiciary, privileged and well-paid police and security forces and a majority (343 deputies out of 450) in a State Duma (lower house of Parliament) that emerged from elections plagued by irregularities.

Putin is not eternal, but if he left now, his eventual successor (agreed by the various sectors that make up the hard core of power) could be doomed to continuity. The leaders react with dread to the idea of ​​being replaced by people outside their circle and in the Kremlin today there are no characters willing to risk the escalated positions and the accumulated patrimonies as faithful servants of the regime.

Among the reasons for the Russian elite to wish to perpetuate itself are its offspring, who already occupy leading positions in the ranks of the state and large Russian companies. In addition, the muddles and opaque affairs unite its architects. Will the fabric of the process against the oligarch Mikhail Khodorkovsky, the origins of the Navalni poisoning, and the strange deaths of opponents of the regime become known? Who will answer for Putin’s selective tolerance of impunity for crimes targeting Chechen leaders?

No one can fully guarantee a safe retirement for Putin, and that makes it difficult for this politician to leave, who, on the other hand, and despite his declining popularity, continues to have significant support in a society largely convinced that any change is for the worse. .

When the reform policy known as perestroika began in the eighties of the last century, the supporters of “socialism with a human face” (who coexisted with the immobilists in the structures of the communist party of the USSR) saw the moment come to initiate a democratization and to recover the opportunity lost twenty years ago and symbolized by the crushing of the Prague Spring.

Are there critical sectors in any of the Kremlin towers that will one day take a similar path? At the moment they cannot be seen and the situations, in the eighties and now, are different. The late Soviet system that Gorbachev came to lead in 1985 had civilian institutions with an ideology, to which the security services were subordinated. The current Russian system is personalistic and, due to the characteristics of its leaders, has a greater specific weight of the security services.

The search for platforms and commitments outside the Kremlin for a democratization of the system, if it ever occurs, does not seem to be led today by the so-called “liberals” and “technocrats” of the nineties. Well-established survivors of those groups help the regime to survive, especially from the Central Bank and the financial and economic ministries. Some console themselves with the idea that, without Putin, the situation could be worse, since only he, says one member of these circles, prevents the aggravation of accumulated latent conflicts. Without it, Chechnya would rise up, the governors would unleash their regional demands (in the face of the leakage of resources to Moscow) and the elites of the national republics would promote their own diversity agenda.

The Soviet regime of the eighties, although stiff in its evolution, did not look for the future in the past. The current Russian regime is backward and nationalistic. The Kremlin today aspires to reestablish parity with the United States in the league of superpowers and from a supposed Eurasian identity (debatable in the cultural and social sphere).

Meanwhile, political scientists debate options for the future. For Kiril Rógov, “the main threat to the regime today in Russia is not the opposition itself, which is quite weak, but the threat of treason by some contingents of their traditional support ”. The repression of the opposition “is necessary” so that these sectors “have nowhere to go,” says Rógov.

“Before, I believed that in Russia there would be a division of the elite in a democratization fostered simultaneously by pressure from society and from above, as in Spain, Poland or Brazil,” commented sociologist Tatiana Vorozhéikina, a specialist in transitions. “Now I believe that this process can last a long time and also experience serious setbacks, as in Venezuela and Belarus,” says Vorozheikina, who sees a “qualitative difference” between the democratizers of the communist party apparatus at the beginning of perestroika and the officials and politicians. of the current regime. In the eighties, in the ruling elite there were “sectors interested in the renewal of the system”. Now “the leading group is formed from mafia principles that make all its collaborators accomplices.” “And in mafia groups, once you enter, it is very difficult or impossible to leave,” warns the expert.

The authorities have no intention of giving in to their repressive line or reaching compromises, says the political scientist Andrei Kolésnikov, according to which “you have to prepare for difficult scenarios in any case.”