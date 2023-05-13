FromChristina Denk close

Russian military bloggers see the current fighting for Bakhmut as a spring offensive by Ukraine. President Zelenskyj speaks.

Bakhmut – Among Russian military bloggers, the view that Ukraine has launched its spring offensive seems to be gaining ground. The attack has been expected for weeks. The Russian military expects a counterattack on the front line in Zaporizhia, among other things. However, Zelenskyj said on Thursday (May 11) that the offensive in the Ukraine war was still a long way off. An overview of the situation.

Ukraine war: military bloggers write about the beginning of the offensive – but not everyone agrees

“We assume that the enemy counter-offensive has begun,” wrote the Russian war blogger Evgeny Poddubny on May 11 on Telegram. He reported breakthroughs at Soledar with several Ukrainian tanks. He expects an attack in southern Ukraine soon. The Russian and Ukrainian defense ministries have confirmed that Ukraine has gained territory north-west of Bakhmut near Berkhivka, but not near Soledar.

Alexander Kots, another Russian military blogger, also sees the counter-offensive underway. Ukraine intensifies attacks on Bakhmut. In addition, according to Kots, tanks are heading north. Wagner boss Prigozhin also wrote on Telegram about the beginning of the offensive – he now seemed completely sure. “We see the highest activity of enemy aviation, we see its highest activity on the periphery and inside our front,” said Prigozhin.

Igor Strelkov, the former military chief of the separatist People’s Republic of Donetsk, sees things differently. “Just looking at the map is enough to understand that so far these are local (albeit successful) counterattacks,” says Strelkov. The maneuvers are purely tactical and not yet a counter-offensive.

Zelenskyj on the spring offensive: “So we need a little more time.”

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, announced on Thursday to the BBC a delay in the offensive. The army is ready, but needs, among other things, armored vehicles, which are arriving in batches. With what is there, “we can move on and be successful. But we would lose a lot of people, ”Zelenskyj told the BBC. That is not acceptable. “So we need a little more time.”

A Ukrainian soldier near the Russian position at Soledar in late April. The city is currently being fought fiercely. © Ashley Chan/Imago

Ukraine is increasingly concerned that a counter-offensive with small territorial gains will reduce the supply of arms from the West and increase the pressure to accept an unfavorable peace deal with Russia. Ukraine will not go along with that, according to Zelenskyj. The President did not say when the counter-offensive would finally start. Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov announced at the end of April that “preparations are coming to an end”. “The equipment was promised, prepared and partially delivered. In the broadest sense, we’re ready,” he said.

Ukraine War: No Counter-Offensive, But Territory Gains? – The situation in eastern Ukraine

According to military economist Marcus Keupp, the first preparatory strikes for the offensive are already underway in Ukraine. In the past few weeks, infrastructure objects have been shelled in Russia and the occupied territories. The slight gains in terrain are the next phase: reconnaissance through combat and the search for Russian weak points.

Fierce fighting takes place around Soledar and Bakhmut. Russian military bloggers believe the spring offensive has already started. © Brühl, A., Lorenz, M./dpa

Northwest of Bakhmut near Berkhivka, a spokesman for the Russian Defense Ministry, Igor Konashenkov, admitted that Russian units were retreating. There was fighting around the city of Soledar, but no shifting of positions. Ukraine is expected to continue betting on small pinpricks on the front lines in the coming weeks. If the Russian side does not react to this, the Ukrainians will advance and retake territory. If the Russians gather reinforcements, their opponents look for the next point of attack in Kiev. The aim is to tire the Russian troops so much that they miss the decisive breakthrough. (chd/dpa)

