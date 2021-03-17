The scientific community frees a race against time with the ultimate goal of blocking the pernicious action of SARS-CoV-2, the cause of COVID-19, and contain your transmission, which has already caused more than 117 million infections and more than 2.6 million deaths across the globe.

At present there are hundreds of papers on vaccines, treatments, epidemiology, genetics and phylogeny, diagnosis and clinical aspects related to COVID-19, and such a deployment is in itself great news. But, even though there is still uncertainty surrounding many of them, there are some countries that step on the accelerator.

It is the case of Russia which has already registered three vaccines, Sputnik V, EpiVacCorona and CoviVac, and the light version of the first, Sputnik Light, is already in its third phase of clinical trials, will start from July the trials of a new vaccine against coronavirus, capable of generating immunity at the cellular level with protection for more than 13 years.

“It will be from July when the first two phases of the tests will start at the same time, since the current vaccination protocols allow it “, confirms Veronika Skvortsova, director of the Federal Medical-Biological Agency of Russia (FMBA, for its acronym in Russian), who insists on the novelty of the proposal since it is a new generation drug that is developed on a new technological platform.

“We developed a vaccine that differs by acting not on the S layer (the outer layer of viruses and bacteria), but on other protein components of the virusTherefore, a humoral immunity is not developed, with the activation of the antibodies, but a cellular immunity, whose advantage is its long duration “, points out Skvortsova.

“In certain experimental works it has been shown that this immunity is maintained between 13 and 17 years“adds the expert, who considers that this direction in research is part of current international trends supported by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Single dose

Russia at the time opted for the massive vaccination campaign against COVID-19, which began on January 18, as the main way to control the pandemic, but does not neglect the investigation and aims to achieve a new milestone. What’s more, one of the main advantages of the new vaccine in the making is that it is a single-dose option, so the action on the immune system would be faster and would not need a booster dose.