Russia Women are playing an increasing role in Russian demonstrations and have different rights before the law than men

Russian law requires women to be treated more leniently than men in some places.

In Russia authorities treat women and men participating in protests differently, the NGO OVD report.

Men are more likely than women to be arrested, with the result that more charges are also brought against men. In general, men are more likely than women to take part in mass demonstrations, although the number of women has increased, especially this year.

In Moscow last year, about 35 percent of the participants in the wave of opposition protests were women, but this year, in the January-February mass protests, women already accounted for 45 percent, says another author of the report, an analyst at OVD Info Natalia Smirnova.

According to the report, detained women are often treated morally and sexistically by the police. For example, in the summer of 2019, police criticized a woman arrested in Moscow for not marrying a woman. Police believe a woman’s husband should beat his wife’s belt for that good.

OVD-info prepared a report published last year at the request of the UN. Following a peaceful assembly and freedom of association, a special rapporteur asked the organization to find out how the rights of women and girls have been realized in protests in Russia over the past ten years.

The prevailing traditional gender roles, according to Smirnova, curb women’s participation in demonstrations that have not been authorized by the authorities.

“In Russia, women are still busier than men in the private sphere. They are burdened by the family, in addition to which participation in protests exposes them to certain threats, at least detention for up to 48 hours. The mother of a small child cannot take that risk, ”Smirnova says by phone from Moscow.

On Valentine’s Day, the people of St. Petersburg protested in support of women imprisoned for political reasons.­

Russian legislation is not gender neutral, but provides for certain relief for women.

By law, for example, a woman who is clearly pregnant or the mother of a small child is not allowed to be placed under administrative detention, which is a fairly common punishment in Russia for participants in illegal demonstrations. Instead, the father of a small child can be placed under administrative detention.

“A woman who took part in the protest may be threatened with child protection and loss of parental rights. Parents should be equally protected in these situations, whether it is the father or the mother, ”Smirnova says.

The mother of a pregnant child or a child under the age of 3 must also not be sentenced to community service. In addition, the law prohibits women from serving their lives in prison and being placed in a prison camp under strict discipline.

Authorities according to Smirnova, the intensification of extracts in the protests at the beginning of the year has been reflected in the treatment of women as well. This is reflected, for example, in the increase in the number of criminal charges.

At least 12 criminal charges have been brought against women in protests in Russia in the early part of the year, compared to eight times in 2015-2020.

Most of the women’s criminal charges involved violations of coronavirus regulations.

At least 68 criminal charges were filed against the men in the early part of the year, with nearly half of the protesters accused of violence against police. Men are more likely than women to be exposed to police violence during demonstrations.

“Police very rarely apologize for their violence afterwards. If that happens, women will be forgiven, ”Smirnova says.

In St. Petersburg, police went to the hospital to apologize to a woman who had been kicked in the stomach in January during protests. The case had previously caused a great stir.

The number of women participating in the protests has increased in Russia.­

In Moscow, in January-February protests, women arrested were fined on average higher than men. In contrast, women’s administrative arrests were, on average, two days shorter than men’s, Smirnova says.

Particularly women belonging to sexual and gender minorities and underage girls are vulnerable, according to the report. They are vulnerable to various violations of freedom of peaceful assembly.

In Russia, children under the age of 18 should not take part in unauthorized demonstrations, and those under the age of 16 should not take part in any protests. According to Smirnova, in some parts of Russia, the organization of demonstrations is also prohibited near schools and kindergartens.

Of St. Petersburg Fontanka magazine according to a survey conducted in the early part of the year, the typical protester is an average 25-year-old highly educated “intellectual” man.

Fontanka interviewed about half a hundred protesters who were arrested by an opposition politician Alexei Navalnyin in a support demonstration in St. Petersburg at the end of January.

Navalnyi, who was serving his sentence in the Pokrov prison camp, began a hunger strike a week ago to receive proper health care.

Navalny’s support forces are currently planning a new demonstration in which they have asked participants to register on the Internet.

The demonstration is scheduled to take place when there are 500,000 registered participants. On Tuesday morning, more than 390,000 people had registered.