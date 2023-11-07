Great Britain and its allies announced the suspension of participation in the CFE Treaty

The UK and its allies will suspend participation in the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE) after Russia’s final withdrawal from it. This was stated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the United Kingdom.

The department condemned Russia’s withdrawal from the treaty and noted that they intend to work together with like-minded countries to implement voluntary stabilizing measures.

The Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE) was signed by NATO countries and the Warsaw Pact Organization (WTO) in 1990 and renegotiated in 1999 due to the collapse of the socialist camp and the expansion of the North Atlantic Alliance. According to the agreement, both military blocs pledged to limit the number of weapons in Europe in terms of such parameters as tanks, armored combat vehicles, artillery (including self-propelled artillery), combat aircraft and attack helicopters. The agreement was not ratified by any NATO member country. Due to this, Russia suspended its participation in the treaty in 2007.

The German Foreign Ministry named the conditions for a return to the CFE Treaty

At the same time, the German Foreign Ministry announced the possibility of returning to participation in the CFE Treaty if Russia changes its position on the agreement.

In the event of a radical change in Russia’s position, the resumption of the implementation of the CFE Treaty remains possible German Foreign Ministry

The diplomatic department also expressed the country’s readiness to continue implementing certain measures of the treaty, including the exchange of data with interested European countries and to comply with national quotas on combat systems.

NATO accused Russia of undermining Euro-Atlantic security

NATO announced the undermining of Euro-Atlantic security due to Russia’s withdrawal from the CFE Treaty. The corresponding statement was published on the alliance’s website.

Russia continues to demonstrate disdain for arms control, including key principles of reciprocity, transparency, compliance, verification, and undermines the rules-based international order NATO press service

Countries sharing the principles of transparency and reciprocity in NATO were called upon to join efforts to increase stability and predictability in the Euro-Atlantic region. “The allies will continue to consult and assess the consequences of the current security situation and its impact on NATO security,” the bloc emphasized.

The United States announced the suspension of fulfillment of obligations under the CFE Treaty

The United States will suspend its obligations under the CFE Treaty on December 7. This is stated in a statement by US Presidential National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, which appeared on the White House website.

The statement claims that some of the treaty’s parties support the US and allied decision to suspend the treaty. In addition, it is indicated that a temporary cessation of implementation of the CFE Treaty obligations will only “strengthen NATO’s deterrent and defense potential” by lifting restrictions.

Russia finally withdrew from the CFE Treaty

On November 7, Russia finally withdrew from the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE). The corresponding statement was published on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

It is clarified that at midnight on Tuesday, November 7, the procedure for the country’s withdrawal from the agreement was finally completed.

The document has finally become history for us. Russian Foreign Ministry

The department emphasized that Russia has no regrets about its decision and is absolutely confident that it is right. They noted that NATO member countries “have clearly demonstrated their inability to negotiate,” so at present any agreements with them in the field of arms control are impossible.

On May 17, Russia denounced the agreement. As Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov noted, Finland’s accession and the procedure for Sweden’s admission to NATO became the “last straw” for Russia’s withdrawal from the treaty.