A Ukrainian soldier surveys a former Russian trench in Kherson Oblast near the front line as the Russian invasion of Ukraine enters its 258th day. © Daniel Ceng Shou-Yi/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

The southern Ukrainian region of Cherson is annexed by Russia. But Ukraine responded with a counteroffensive. Now Russia is taking action.

Moscow – Under pressure from Ukrainian counter-offensives, Russia’s troops are withdrawing from a strategically important part of the annexed southern Kherson region. Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Wednesday ordered the right bank of the Dnipro River to be cleared, according to Russian state television. dpa