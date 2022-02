Kremlin spokesman Dmiry Peskov said on Tuesday that some of the Russian military units stationed on the borders with Ukraine were returning to their bases at the end of the exercises, days after the United States and Britain warned that Russia was about to invade the neighboring country at any moment.

“We have always said that troops will return to their bases after the exercises are over. This is the case this time as well,” said Dmitry Peskov, who accused the US of fueling the crisis by repeatedly warning of an imminent invasion. According to the spokesman, President Vladimir Putin himself made jokes about it.

“He asks us to find out if the exact time, even the time, of the beginning of the war has been published. It is impossible to understand this maniacal information madness,” Peskov told reporters.

In his press release, Peskov did not make it clear how many units were being withdrawn and where. By then, around 130,000 Russian troops were stationed in the north, east and south of Ukraine.

The announcement drew a cautious response from Ukraine and Britain and had good repercussions in financial markets. For many analysts, it is still too early to be sure of the extent of the “de-escalation”.