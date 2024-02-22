Russia withdrew almost all copies of the Sobesednikthe first newspaper in the country to feature on its cover the image of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, whose death five days ago in prison was blamed on the Kremlin by his family, the opposition and the West.

“This is all very serious and even a little scary for us. Why did they seize it? We don't know. We didn't break any laws,” Yelena Milchanovskaya, a journalist for the weekly, told the Telegram channel SotaVision.

The copy with Navalny's photo, which EFE managed to acquire, disappeared from the sales stands of the Pressa and Pechat networks.

According to the portal Meduzaat one point the salesperson explained to a customer that he had been ordered “not to sell that number”.

In turn, Michanovskaya said she received phone calls with insults and threats from readers who didn't like the cover.

O Sobesednika newspaper founded in Soviet times (1984), had already lost many advertising contracts since the start of the Russian military campaign in Ukraine, two years ago, to which it should be added that the authorities keep access to its website blocked.

“There is still hope!” stated the cover of the weekly that went on sale this week with a large photograph of Navalny smiling and waving on the front page. On its internal pages, the newspaper gathers information about the opponent's death and the accusations made by his widow, Yulia Navalnaya, against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In addition, it publishes comments from Russian citizens and images of various people laying flowers in his memory across the country.

The state-controlled Russian press and television completely ignored Navalny's death, with the exception of the economic newspaper RBC.