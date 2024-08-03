Home page politics

From: Bettina Menzel

Press Split

A Russian Sukhoi Su-24M aircraft in 2020 near Kaliningrad (symbolic image). © IMAGO / StockTrek Images/Artyom Anikeev

Russia is apparently increasingly withdrawing fighter jets from airports near its border. Observers believe that Moscow is trying to forestall a decision by the West.

Kiev – Almost a thousand days have passed since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. On the ground, Russian troops currently have the initiative in the Ukraine war. In the air, the cards could be reshuffled: with the arrival of the F-16 fighter jets, for example, or a possible extension of the operational range of Western weapons. According to reports, Russia is already withdrawing fighter jets from bases near the border as a precautionary measure.

Use of ATACMS missiles in the Ukraine war remains restricted – does Russia expect a change?

The West recently gave Kiev permission to use shorter-range Western weapons on Russian territory. The use of long-range ATACMS missiles on targets in Russia are still limitedRussia may be expecting this to change soon, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selensky has been calling for the expanded use of Western weapons for weeks.

Stopping the Russian advance in Kharkiv in May was also possible thanks to the lifting of Western restrictions, emphasized Selenskyj in mid-July. “The fewer restrictions we have on the use of weapons, the more Russia will strive for peace.” Russia is moving towards a report of the analysts of Frontline Intelligence According to an analysis of commercial satellite images, the country is already diverting fighter jets from airports near the border and moving them further into the Russian heartland.

According to the report, dozens of Su-34 fighter jets were stationed at the Voronezh-Malshevo air base in southern Russia, around 200 kilometers across the border, in June. Moscow has now moved these fighter jets as a precaution. “Unlike in the past, Russia is now acting preventively rather than reactively,” the analysts concluded. The US ATACMS missiles have a potential range of around 300 kilometers.

Russia apparently withdraws fighter jets from border regions: “Preventive instead of reactive”

There is currently no effective means of combating the glide bombs that Russian fighter jets drop far behind the front – except for decimating the planes themselves. But the Russian strategic air force airports near Saratov and Murmansk are far beyond the range of the missiles provided by the West. Kiev’s troops are therefore also relying on drones, whose ranges are increasing. According to Ukrainian sources, the unmanned aerial vehicles have already been able to cover almost 2,000 kilometers.

In a drone attack on the Olenya air base south of Murmansk, Ukraine claims to have damaged a Russian strategic TU-22M3 bomber. Moscow is now trying to replicate such successes, according to Frontline Intelligence with greater diversification: Instead of stationing the valuable aircraft at a few airports, the Air Force distributes its fighter jets across several locations further away from the border. However, this also leads to longer flight times and thus increases Ukraine’s chances of detecting and repelling Russian air attacks.

Tanks, drones, air defense: weapons for Ukraine View photo gallery

But the Stationing of F-16 aircraft is also a challenge for the Ukrainian army.