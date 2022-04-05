The Tas of Lausanne has announced that the Russian Football Federation has withdrawn the appeal against Fifa and the Federations of Poland, Sweden and the Czech Republic for the exclusion from the playoffs for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. On March 18, TAS rejected the request from the Russian Football Association to suspend the sanctions decided by FIFA. The match against Poland was scheduled for 24 March and the winner would meet the winner between Sweden and the Czech Republic.