This was announced by TAS, which on March 18 had already rejected the Russian request to suspend the sanctions decided by FIFA
The Tas of Lausanne has announced that the Russian Football Federation has withdrawn the appeal against Fifa and the Federations of Poland, Sweden and the Czech Republic for the exclusion from the playoffs for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. On March 18, TAS rejected the request from the Russian Football Association to suspend the sanctions decided by FIFA. The match against Poland was scheduled for 24 March and the winner would meet the winner between Sweden and the Czech Republic.
outstanding
–
However, the timetable for the procedure relating to the appeal against the exclusion of Russian national teams and clubs from UEFA competitions remains to be established. As regards other sports, the competent Russian Federations have asked for the suspension of internationally adopted suspension in rowing, skating, rugby and gymnastics to be canceled.
April 5 – 6:20 pm
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#Russia #withdraws #appeal #FIFA #exclusion #World #Cup #playoffs
Leave a Reply