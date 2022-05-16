Ukraine announced that its forces regained control part of the border with Russia in the Kharkiv region (northwest), second largest city in the countrywhich has been under constant fire since the Russian invasion began.

The Defense Ministry said in a statement on Facebook that Ukrainian forces “they drove the Russians out and headed for the border” and posted a video showing armed soldiers in front of a border post painted in the yellow and blue colors of the Ukrainian flag.

“We are proud of our soldiers who restored the border signal. We thank everyone who, risking their lives, is liberating Ukraine from Russian invaders,” Kharkov region governor Oleg Sinegubov wrote on Telegram.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovich told local television on Sunday that Russian troops were withdrawing into the Donbas regionsouth of Kharkiv, after the Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Ten people were killed in missile attacks in the last 24 hours, six of them in the Donetsk region (east), two in the shelling of a hospital in Severodonetsk, in the Luhansk region (east), and two in Mikolaiv (south). ), according to the Ukrainian authorities. The governor of Lugansk reported the bombing on Sunday of a hospital in Severodonetsk that left two dead and nine wounded.

Truce in Ukrainian Azovstal steelworks to evacuate wounded

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced on Monday that a truce at the Azovstal steelworksthe last bastion of Ukrainian resistance in the city of Mariupol, to evacuate the wounded.

“A silent (weapons) regime is currently in force and a humanitarian corridor to medical establishments has been opened in Novoazovsk,” in territory controlled by Russian and pro-Russian forces, the ministry announced in a brief statement.

Ukrainian authorities did not immediately react to the announcement. According to the Russian statement, which does not specify how many people will be evacuated, the decision comes after negotiations with the Ukrainian fighters, entrenched in the huge steel mill.

According to the Ukrainian authorities, some 1,000 soldiers, including 600 wounded, remain at the steel plant. On Friday, Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky referred to “very difficult negotiations” to evacuate wounded soldiers and medical personnel from the steel mill.

The women, children and elderly who had taken refuge in the place were evacuated at the end of April, thanks to an operation coordinated by the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross. The strategic port city of Mariupol has been completely devastated since the Russian offensive against Ukraine on February 24.

