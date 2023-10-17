Russia has announced that it will withdraw from the nuclear test ban treaty, officially known as the Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty (CTBT). The Russian Parliament will officially vote on this decision later on Tuesday, but Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin has already hinted via Telegram that Russia no longer supports the treaty. President Vladimir Putin has previously called for Moscow to withdraw from the treaty.

The CTBT was introduced in 1996. In the previous years, the Soviet Union and the United States carried out many nuclear tests, but after the introduction of the treaty, both world powers stopped doing so. The nuclear test ban treaty is part of a collection of treaties and agreements that together should prevent the spread of nuclear weapons. The CTBT prohibits all nuclear explosions, which include nuclear testing. If countries are no longer allowed to export them, they cannot improve nuclear weapons or develop new types.

Russia ratified the international agreements in 2000, but Parliament Speaker Volodin believes that it is now in the interest of Russian security to no longer support the treaty. He referred to the United States’ “double standards and irresponsible attitude toward global security issues.” America has signed the CTBT, but never ratified.