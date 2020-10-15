In Russia, in response to a claim to the ECHR against the Russian Federation in connection with the Malaysian Airlines’ Boeing crash in the skies over Donbas in the summer of 2014, declared about the “impossibility of further participation in trilateral consultations with Australia and the Netherlands” on issues related to flight MH17.

In the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, in particular, statedthat the official Hague demonstrates “a vicious way of unilaterally blaming Russia for what happened in the skies over Donbass.” Australia and the Netherlands are charged with actions aimed “only at getting Russia to plead guilty and receive compensation for the relatives of the victims.”

Having announced its withdrawal from the trilateral consultations, Russia blames the Netherlands and Australia for their disruption. At the same time, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Russia “intends to continue cooperation with the competent authorities of the Netherlands, including in the study of the issue of Ukraine not closing its airspace for flights of civilian aircraft over the zone of armed conflict over Donbas.” True, in “other formats”.

Recall that in March 2020, court hearings began in the case of the tragedy of flight MH17. There are four accused in the case – Major General of the Russian Armed Forces Sergei Dubinsky, Colonel Oleg Pulatov, former Defense Minister of the “DPR” Igor Strelkov and Ukrainian Leonid Kharchenko.

The International JIT Investigation Team concluded that The Boeing was shot down by a Buk missile. The installation was located near Snezhnoye in the occupied part of the Donetsk region. The anti-aircraft missile system belonged to the Russian 53rd Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade, stationed in Kursk.

