Home page politics

From: Christian Sturgeon

Press Split

The war in Ukraine has been raging in Europe for almost 900 days. The losses are enormous. Kiev has given current figures on Russia’s losses.

Kyiv – On February 24, 2022, the Ukraine War. There is no end in sight. Almost 30 months after the invasion of Russian troops, Russia and the Ukraine Heavy fighting continues – and losses continue to rise. Information on this is rare. The statistics are treated as military secrets by both sides.

The Russian President Wladimir Putin gave an evasive answer to a question about his country’s losses in the Ukraine war at the beginning of June. He did not give any specific data, but pointed out that the number of deaths on the Russian side was significantly lower than that of the Ukrainian armed forces. The ratio was one to five, according to Putin.

Russia complains of heavy losses in Ukraine war

The Ukrainian side, however, stresses that significantly more Russian soldiers than its own have died in the Ukraine war. The Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky The number of soldiers killed in its own ranks in February was reported to be 31,000. Ukraine now estimates the number of Russian soldiers killed and injured at more than half a million.

In the Ukraine war, Russia’s losses remain high. (Symbolic image) © Francisco Seco/AP/dpa

These figures come from the Ukrainian General Staff, which publishes new data on Russia’s losses every day. However, an independent verification of the data is not possible. According to the Ukrainian authorities, around 1,310 Russian soldiers have been killed or seriously wounded in combat in the past 24 hours. Since the beginning of the invasion in February 2022, the number of losses thus amounts to around 576,000.

Date Losses within one day Losses since the beginning of the war 29 July (Mon) 1310 576,000 28 July (Sun) 1180 574690 27 July (Sat) 1210 573,510 26 July (Fri) 950 572,300 25 July (Thu) 1130 571,350 July 24 (Wed) 1140 570,120 23 July (Tue) 1220 568,980

Tanks and drones: Russia also suffers heavy losses in equipment in the Ukraine war

The Russian military’s losses of vehicles, aircraft and equipment in the war against Ukraine are also high. The following list is an excerpt from the figures currently reported by the Ukrainian military (as of July 29). Here, too, the information cannot be independently verified.

tank : 8356 (+12 from the previous day)

: 8356 (+12 from the previous day) Armored vehicles : 16,103 (+8)

: 16,103 (+8) Artillery systems : 16,010 (+74)

: 16,010 (+74) Multiple rocket launcher : 1129 (+2)

: 1129 (+2) Air defence systems : 906

: 906 Drones : 12,805 (+39)

: 12,805 (+39) Cruise missiles : 2406 (+1)

: 2406 (+1) Airplanes: 363

363 Tankers and other vehicles: 21,634 (+62)

NATO assesses Russia’s losses in Ukraine war

How NATOSecretary-General Jens Stoltenberg announced in Brussels on March 14, 2024, that Western intelligence services believe that the number of soldiers killed or wounded in Russia’s war of aggression has now exceeded 350,000. The country is paying a very high price for marginal territorial gains, he said. Ukrainian attacks have also sunk or disabled a significant part of the Russian Black Sea fleet, Stoltenberg added.

Tanks, drones, air defense: weapons for Ukraine View photo gallery

Western intelligence services estimate Russia’s losses in the Ukraine war

In June, US Secretary of State Lloyd Austin put the number of Russian soldiers killed or seriously injured in the war at around 350,000. At the end of May, Great Britain to Russia’s losses. The British Ministry of Defence estimated at that time that around 500,000 Russian soldiers had been wounded or killed in the Ukraine war, including regular soldiers and around 20,000 members of the Wagner Group.

At the beginning of May, France also commented on the issue. Paris estimates Russia’s military losses at 500,000, of which 150,000 are said to be dead. The Russian service of the BBC and Media Zone have so far been able to definitively identify the names of 56,858 dead Russian soldiers. (red)