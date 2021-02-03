Alexei Navalny, the main opponent of Vladimir Putin, was sentenced Tuesday evening to a prison sentence for violating his judicial control, while he was convalescing in Germany. Protests took place and more than a thousand people were arrested. The sign that “the Kremlin is very afraid of Navalny” and “fear is changing sides”, interpreter Marie Mendras, researcher at CNRS and professor at Sciences Po.

franceinfo: What will happen after the conviction of Alexei Navalny, and the arrest of his supporters? Can these protests destabilize the Kremlin?

Marie Mendras: Absolutely. It is clear that the Kremlin is very afraid of Navalny, his teams all over Russia and his millions of supporters. Not just the thousands on the streets, but the millions of people on his blog, on social media, on his television… It’s so arbitrary and grotesque as a decision that no one takes this parody of justice seriously. This will increase the determination of the engaged society, and, as we can see, increase the pressure from all Western governments.

Can Moscow use the “them versus us” card after this western outrage?

Yes, but to tell who? I believe this is what has been changing in Russia for several years. The majority of Russians no longer trust official propaganda at all, and no longer believe that Putin is their savior.

“There is less and less respect for Putin, and more and more anger against a bad government.” Marie Mendras, researcher at CNRS to franceinfo

He did not know how to manage the pandemic, he does not know how to restore the economy and leaves a large part of the Russians increasingly destitute materially. And, against this background of decline and arbitrariness, the democratic opposition, of which Navalny is the main leader and the great voice, continues to rise.

And his voice will continue to carry from prison?

Absolutely yes. Because Navalny has a very strong team in Moscow. We arrest them, we search them, but we also release them. And it has teams in more than fifty provinces of Russia. More and more journalists, politicians, professional elites are behind him. Because Navalny asks and demands one very simple thing: the end of arbitrariness and the holding of free, pluralistic and honest elections, to allow the Russians to alternate in power.

Its objective is to re-mobilize the electorate before the legislative elections in September?

That’s why the Kremlin panicked. He is now in a kind of totally disproportionate crackdown to scare people. But I don’t think he succeeds. I believe fear is changing sides. All these demonstrators on Tuesday evening, 1,400 across Russia, they are not silenced. On the contrary, these demonstrators, because they are arrested, make themselves heard. And it is their arrest that makes all Western capitals react.