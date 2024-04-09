Home page politics

From: Florian Neuroth

Press Split

It quickly became clear to Russia: Ukraine was behind the attack on a concert hall in March. Now Moscow wants new evidence of this – but it is doubtful.

Moscow – After terrorists attacked a concert hall near Moscow on March 22nd, killing at least 144 people, the matter was in Russia's hands Wladimir Putin It quickly became clear: the very next day he spoke of one in a speech on Russian state television alleged involvement of Ukraine. It was circulating online just a few hours later Attack a letter of responsibility from the IS terrorist militia.

Accordingly, a splinter group under the name “Islamic State Khorasan Province” (ISPK) declared that it was responsible for the crime. Putin then confirmed this, but three days after the attack the Russian president further indicated that he suspected Ukrainian involvement. The masterminds behind the mass murder were somewhere else, he said and saw a motive in the country of the enemy. To date, Moscow has not backed away from this theory – and now even claims to have found evidence for it.

Russian state TV shows interrogation videos: Ukraine is said to be behind the attack on a concert hall in Moscow

At least that is what is currently being shown on Russian state TV. Like the Ukrainian newspaper Pravda reported on Sunday (April 7), the first channel of Russian television recently showed footage of the interrogations of the arrested suspects. In these, the men talked about their alleged coordinator, a man named Saifullo. In Kiev he promised them a payment of one million rubles (around 9,950 euros).

One of the suspects in the terrorist attack near Moscow is taken by a security officer to the Basmanny Court in the Russian capital. © dpa

“Saifullo told us to go to Ukraine, to Kiev. They will give us a million rubles there,” the Russian state news agency also quoted TASS from the broadcast interrogation of one of the suspects with the Russian domestic secret service FSB. Another detainee spoke about how the men had been promised help crossing the border. “We are going to Kiev, where we have to wait for the money – a million rubles for each. Saifullo said that men would be waiting for us at the border with Ukraine,” it says TASS.

According to Russia, four suspected perpetrators of the attack were allegedly on their way to Ukraine

The four suspected perpetrators were caught after a chase in the Bryansk region hours after the attack. Before the four Tajiks were brought before the magistrate on Sunday (March 24), they appeared to have been tortured. Their faces were disfigured with bruises and scratches, one was pushed into the courtroom unconscious on a wheelchair, another was missing most of an ear. A video online showed a security guard stuffing his ear into his mouth, and videos also showed the men being beaten up when they were arrested.

All four men allegedly called the coordinator addressed Saifullo, writes Pravda with reference to the interrogation excerpts. He is said to have marked the location of the attack and given them access to the town hall. He is also said to have supplied the men with weapons and shown them an escape route. According to interrogation, this route led the suspects along the M 3 Moscow-Kiev highway near the village of Kommuna, where they were arrested 141 kilometers from the border. From the men's smartphones, Russian security forces allegedly learned that they had received instructions from the coordinator until the very end.

According to Russian TV: Investigators see direct involvement of the Ukrainian side in the attack

The Ukrainian army allegedly carried out demining in the border area to prepare two corridors for the terrorists. After the first allegations from Russia, the Ukrainian military intelligence countered that the border had been mined for a long time, meaning that those arrested could not cross the border at all.

Images of the Ukraine War: Great horror and small moments of happiness View photo series

The authorities want loud information on the men's smartphones Pravda also found a Ukrainian flag and “nationalist symbols”. It is therefore clear to the Russians that “the facts expressed by the investigators are sufficient to speak of direct involvement of the Ukrainian side in the preparation of the bloody Crocus massacre.”

Medwedes rages against the West on X

Russia's former president Dmitry Medvedev apparently also sees it that way. On X he railed against the West. “Good, good, you respected leaders of the USA and European countries! The terrorists' statement that they were promised a million rubles in Kiev and that they would have to get there through a gap in the Russian-Ukrainian border is not enough for you? So the terrorist attack was ordered by ISIS, right? The real employers are the Ukrainian Bandera bastards, your protégés. And the accomplices of this murder are all of you, Biden, Macron, Sunak, Scholz and other henchmen. We will not forget this!” he threatened in a statement on Sunday (April 7).

USA, Ukraine and experts contradict Russian claim

This Russian representation must be strongly doubted. So did the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky categorically rejected the allegations from the start. Russia is trying to “place the blame on someone else,” he said. US National Security Council Press Secretary John Kirby also said: “There is currently no indication that Ukraine was involved in this horrific armed attack.” Kirby also spoke of “nonsensical propaganda” from the Kremlin. The Islamic State jihadist militia is solely responsible for the attack. And there is also opposition to the thesis in Russia itself. High-ranking Kremlin officials recently saw no evidence to support the claim that Ukraine was involved. The news agency had that Bloomberg reported.

Another argument against this is that the IS terrorist militia not only claimed responsibility for the attack online and published a video of the crime and pictures of those suspected of being involved, but Russia also threatened further attacks afterwards. Western experts consider the letter of confession to be authentic. For the experts, Russia is a “logical enemy” for terrorists due to Russian support for the Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad – an opponent of IS – and the Soviet Union’s former warfare in Afghanistan.

It also recently became known that the US government had informed Russian officials two weeks before the attack that the concert hall was a potential target. Putin ignored US warnings just three days before the attack and spoke of “blackmail” and attempts to “intimidate and destabilize our society”. (flon)