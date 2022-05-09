Russia, because May 9 is such an important day for Vladimir Putin

Victory day. This is how May 9 is known in Russia, for the victory achieved by Moscow in the Second World War, which Russia knows by another name: the Great Patriotic War. A founding date on which the myth of the Soviet Union was built. A celebration that had taken a back seat at the time of the end of the Cold War, when the USSR dissolved, giving way to the new Russian Federation. But as we know, the democratization process that the US and the West envisioned for Moscow never took place. And Vladimir Putin fully relaunched the celebrations, indeed elevating them to a national myth and legend, according to his own.

Putin to the soldiers: “In Donbas you fight for the country and its future”

It was on the evening of May 8, 1945 (on May 9 according to the Moscow time zone) that Nazi Germany signed the act of capitulation in Berlin, which officially sanctioned the victory of the USSR in the world conflict. Today, 75 years after his victory in the Second World War, Putin intended to declare another victory: that against denazified Ukraine. Nevertheless, Kiev broke his eggs in the basket. No victory, indeed, Putin today could announce the start of a further phase of the conflict, officially declaring war on Kiev, or enunciate further objectives to be achieved for Moscow.



Here is the Parade in Moscow for the Victory Day

Even in response to what he thinks “provocations” from the G7 and NATO, which are also creating various problems even within the Western front which now perceives a belligerent will from the White House that does not belong to everyone. At the Moscow parade there will be 11,000 soldiers and tanks, with the paratroopers who participated in the so-called “special military operation”. The program foresees, as usual, the laying of a wreath of flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier under the walls of the Kremlin, at the Alexander Gardens, by the highest offices of the Eurasian state.

Putin uses Victory Day to connect with Stalin’s USSR

Since 2000, Putin has transformed the Victory Day parades into a triumphal celebration of armed power, part of his campaign to distort the memory of the war in order to ensure legitimacy for his autocratic government in the eyes of the citizens. In Putin’s early years, the May 9 parade featured only marching troops rather than hardware, in deference to Western leaders who sometimes attended. But that changed in 2008, the year Russia invaded Georgia. Since then, the parade has showcased the latest Russian weapons, including nuclear-capable ICBMs and the overflight of Sukhoi fighters in the red, white and blue colors of the Russian flag.



Victory Day in Moscow, Putin lays a wreath

By militarizing the parade and taking control of popular celebrations, Putin effectively turned Victory Day into the kind of state-controlled spectacle that Stalin created on June 24, 1945. The connection became explicit on June 24, 2020 when, in the midst of the Covid crisis, the government staged a reenactment of Stalin’s parade. There commemoration of the end of the Great Patriotic War it had become a commemoration of the Soviet commemoration of the Great Patriotic War. The Economist defined it “a simulacrum of historical memory”.



Putin: “Fighting for our security, NATO threatens our borders”

The same war as Russia it was planned as a parade, a lightning march to Kiev that was to be completed in 72 hours. But now three months later, it has become a demonstration of military failure. Nothing has gone according to plan, at least for now. A map captured by Russian troops by Ukrainian forces shows a red line that Russian tanks should have followed to the capital. But the 28-page map dates back to 1987, according to several Ukrainian sources. A hub on the map had long since disappeared. The Russians took a wrong turn and ended up bogged down in Buchaa middle-class suburb where they committed a number of alleged crimes.



Putin: “Russia in favor of an indivisible security system,

Nato did not listen to us “

Unable to claim victory, 75 years later Putin risks transforming the Victory Day on War Day.



Putin: “Global war horror that must not repeat itself”

