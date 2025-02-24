The sanctions that the West has imposed on Russia during these years had a clear objective: to reduce Russia’s income so that it could not finance the invasion of Ukraine. Has this goal been achieved? Everything indicates no. The latest known data this Monday reveal that, with Russia’s income from oil, derivatives and gas, Vladimir Putin would have had to pay for the military spending of Spain for 10 years. That is, despite the sanctions, Moscow has achieved enough income to continue greasing and improving your war machine. A somewhat daring and perhaps wrong conclusion, but at the same time relevant, is that sanctions have contributed to ballasting the European economy, while Russia has barely suffered the impact. Not only for oil or gas sales, which have continued to look for other destinations, but also because the economy of Russia has grown with intensity in these years, with variation rates that multiply by three and four those of the euro zone.

Three years after the start of the invasion of Ukraine, the sanctions imposed by the West against the Russian energy industry have failed to stop the entry of income to the Kremlin coffers. According to the latest report of the Think Tank Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA), Russia obtained 242,000 million euros in fossil fuel exports in the third year of war, approaching the billion euros accumulated since the beginning of the conflict In 2022. Despite the attempts of Europe and its G-7 partners, headed by the US, for limiting Russian access to energy markets, evasion strategies and gaps in regulation have allowed the country to maintain its levels of practically intact income.

According to the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), Spain spends about 20,000 million from euros a year (it has pledged to increase spending by 2029 to about 30,000 million). With this, Spain is among the 20 most important military powers in the world, according to all the indices with some relevance in the defense and armament sector. This allows an idea of ​​what Russia has entered in 2024 for oil, gas and refined. Obviously, the Putin government does not spend much less all that money in its army, but it does give a perception of what Moscow can do to continue feeding their war machine and how bad the western sanctions have worked to Russia.

One of the main factors that explain this phenomenon is the oil fleet known as ‘Flot Ghost’a network of opaque ships that transport Russian crude without complying with international standards and restrictions. “61% of Russian oil exports in the third year of the invasion were transferred by ‘ghost’ ships, which represents 83,000 million euros in income for Moscow,” he says in this report to which he has had access electionomista.es. This fleet has allowed Russia to dodge the price cap imposed by the West, selling its oil at higher values ​​in Alternative markets such as China, India and Türkiye.

Russian crude oil has also benefited from the re -export through third countries. A clear example is the case of India and Türkiye, whose refineries have prosecuted Russian oil and exported products refined to the G-7 countries and allies. “In the third year of the war, the Nations of the G-7 and its allies imported 18,000 million euros in refinery oil products that process Russian crude, which has generated 4,000 million euros in taxes for the Kremlin,” warns the CREA REPORT. This legal lagoon has allowed Russia to continue to supply the countries that supposedly lead the sanctions against their economy.

The problem is not limited only to crude. Despite the growing pressure to reduce Russia dependence, some members of the European Union have continued to import oil through the Druzhba pipeline. “Slovakia, Hungary and Czech have taken advantage of the exemptions granted in 2022 to continue buying Russian crude, importing 4.9 billion euros in the last year,” Crea complaint. Instead of diversifying, these countries have maintained their dependence on Russian hydrocarbons, prioritizing access to cheap crude over European energy security.

Another critical point is the trade of Liquefied natural gas (LNG). Although the EU has tried to reduce its imports of Russian gas, some countries continue to buy it in increasing volumes. “In the third year of the invasion, the EU Member States imported 7,000 million euros in Russian LNG, with a 9% increase in volume compared to the previous year,” the report details. The internal divisions in the EU have blocked a total embargo, allowing these income to continue flowing to Russia.

Fuel exports

The export of Russian fossil fuels has also been facilitated through Transfers in European Waters. “From the beginning of the invasion, approximately 11,000 million euros in Russian oil have been transfined in EU territorial waters and its exclusive economic zones,” Crea explains. These maneuvers (calls Ship to Ship In English, from ship to boat) they allow disguising the origin of crude oil and facilitating their entry into global markets without apparent restrictions. In the last year, 23% of transfined oil in European waters had China, 11% India and 10% South Korea.

Given this situation, the international community has tried to strengthen sanctions with new measures. The number 16 of EU sanctions promises to fight the ‘ghost’ oil tankers, although the effectiveness of its implementation remains uncertain. “The priority objective of the West must be to sanction as much as possible of ships of the Russian ‘ghost fleet’, since this would not only reduce the income of Moscow, but also strengthened control over the price stop,” says Petras Katinas , Crea Energy Analyst.

In addition to the ‘ghost fleet’, the setting of a maximum price to Russian liquefied natural gas by 17 euros per megavatio hour could reduce Russian income by 49% by this route, which would mean a loss of 2.8 billion euros per year . Since 95% of Russian LNG was transported in ships insured by G-7 countries in 2024, Western powers still retain maneuvering margin to harden sanctions.

Despite international efforts, the data makes it clear that Russia continues to finance its war machine with the sale of fossil fuels on an almost intact scale. When the hard package of sanctions approved by the US Biden Administration in its last days, it seems that Moscow is knowing how to escape again. While the first information pointed out that, finally, Western sanctions were harming the Kremlin strategy, more recent information is questioned.

For example, crude oil exports from the main Russian Pacific terminal are still solidsince carriers and merchants have achieved a batch of ships to keep the barrels in motion. Between January 30 and February 16, none of the 16 oil tankers who loaded raw spo Bloomberg and kpler. Since the end of January, many of the ships that were incorporated into the Russian crude oil (espo grade) sailed under the so -called convenience flags, such as Panama, the Cook, Sierra Leone and Yibuti Islands, as shown in the data.

Lack of zeal from the West

This has recovered Criticism of Western authorities due to lack of zeal. “The sanctioning countries are sending income to Moscow with one hand, while with the other they finance the defense of Ukraine,” summarizes Isaac Levi, head of the CREA Energy Policy team. As long as more strict measures are taken to cut money flows from Russian energy, Kremlin will continue to obtain the necessary resources to sustain its invasion in Ukraine.

A very critical vision that they have not stopped expressing all this time analysts such as Robin Brooks, main researcher at Brookings Institution. Through reports and even threads in the social network X, Brooks has denounced the Repeated indolence, when not complicity, on the part of the authorities European as far as Russia was referred to. Where the dart has launched the expert has been Greecepointing to the “powerful Navier oligarchs” Hellenes as great support for Putin when it comes to transporting the Russian crude and time to supply old ships of scarf meat for its ‘ghost fleet’.

“Western companies have abandoned mass Russia, but not Greek ships, who moved their ships to help Putin sell their oil worldwide. Then they fought against the price stop of the G-7 and now they are selling their Old ships to Putin for his ‘shade fleet’. Why does this endure the EU? ” “It is the EU oil tankers – from Greece – who transport Russian oil and keep the war machinery of Putin. The EU has the power to stop this of a stroke, plunging Russia into chaos while fighting to close their Petroleum wells, “he added in his complaints.

Robin Brooks: “Germany could have imposed a total energy embargo on Russia. That would have plunged Russia in a deep financial crisis, potentially ending the Putin government and taking democracy to Russia. The German Chancellor Scholz did not do it.”

In his criticism, Brooks not only shakes Greece, but points to the finger to the main economy of the EU, Germany. “Three years ago, Germany could have imposed a total energy embargo on Russia. That would have plunged Russia in a deep financial crisis, potentially ending the Putin government and bringing democracy to Russia. German Chancellor Scholz did not. Germany now pays the price for it, “he recently published in X referring to the serious problems that the German industry accuses, so intensive in energy.

Beyond oil, Brooks has been quite insistent with the Commercial’s ‘castor’ that has been existing before the inaction of Brussels. While exports from the countries of the Union to Russia have vanished after the war in Ukraine exploded, the Exports to Central Asia and Caucasus With strong links with Russia, either by choice or forced, given the enormous influence of Russia in the region, they have shot themselves. “EU direct exports to Russia fell at 4,000 million dollars in March 2022 with the imposition of Western export controls. But EU exports to Central Asia have increased by 1,000 million dollars a month since then, by What the diversion of trade through Central Asia is compensating approximately 25% of export controls. in allusion to the commercial figures ancient Soviet republics of Central Asia (Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan) and the Caucasus (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia).

An amalgam of data that have led Brooks to raise the tone in their latest publications, in line with the general concern for the position of the new administration in the US with respect to Ukraine: “The degree of hyperventilation in the EU is insufferable. For three years, EU’s behavior with respect to Ukraine has been Hippocritic, greedy and simply amoral. Save your moral outrage. Save your abandonment. And, above all, save us that the answer is more of the same. “