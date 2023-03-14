The Russian delegation met this Monday, March 13, with representatives of the United Nations and offered to extend the agreement that allows the export of Russian and Ukrainian grain and fertilizer for only two months. The Kremlin hopes to be able to negotiate some of the conditions of the pact, since it considers that its exports continue to suffer blockades. Ukraine reacted, saying it expected an extension of at least 120 days.

Russia said it was open to the extension of the agreement that governs the export of Russian and Ukrainian grain and fertilizer, but only for 60 days. The initial agreement, which began in August 2022 and was later extended, expired on March 18.

“We do not object to extending the initiative, but only for 60 days,” Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin said in a statement.

According to the Russian official, this agreement does not allow Moscow to export as much grain as it would like. Although the text guarantees Russia that Western sanctions will not apply to its own exports of agricultural products and fertilizers, the transport and insurance of the goods have been blocked.

Many companies do not want to provide services for these operations or to insure the goods, which explains the limitation of Russian exports.

“The comprehensive and frank conversation has once again confirmed that while the commercial export of Ukrainian products is proceeding at a steady pace, bringing considerable benefits to Kiev, the restrictions on Russian agricultural exporters remain in place,” he said. Vershinin this March 13.

Russian Deputy Minister Sergei Vershinin leaves a UN building after talks on the grain export deal, in the Swiss city of Geneva on March 13, 2023. © Fabrice Coffrini / AFP

As the diplomat explained, “tangible progress is needed in the normalization of our agricultural exports, which does not remain mere words, but also reaches deeds.”

Among other things, Russia’s demands include “bank payments, transport logistics, insurance, unfreezing financial activities and the supply of ammonia through the Togliatti-Odesa pipeline”.

The announcement was not well received by Ukraine, which considers that they do not respect the terms of the initial agreement.

“The pact implies at least 120 days of extension, so Russia’s position to extend the agreement for only 60 days contradicts the document signed by Turkey and the UN. We are waiting for the official position of the UN and Turkey as guarantors of the initiative,” he said. Oleksandr KubrakovDeputy Prime Minister for Restoration of Ukraine and Minister of Community and Territorial Development and Infrastructure.







The Russian delegation was received on Monday at the UN offices in Geneva by Rebeca Grynspan, Secretary General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, and Martin Griffiths, Assistant Secretary General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator.

A vital agreement for the planet

The Black Sea Grain Initiative was initially agreed to in July 2022 and first extended in November, after the Russian invasion of Ukraine led to a blockade of Ukrainian Black Sea ports.

The agreement helped stabilize world food prices and allowed 23 million tons of cereals to be exported, of which 55% went to developing countries.

China was the first recipient of these exports, followed by Spain and Turkey.

The agreement was crucial since Ukraine and Russia are key producers worldwide: they are the main suppliers of wheat, barley, sunflower oil and other foods to countries in Africa, the Middle East and parts of Asia. Russia is also one of the main exporters of fertilizers.

With EFE, AFP and AP