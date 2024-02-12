The Russian Foreign Ministry decided to update recommendations for the entry of Russians into unfriendly countries

The Russian Foreign Ministry decided to update recommendations for the entry of Russians into unfriendly countries. This is reported by TASS with reference to the head of the consular department of the department, Alexey Klimov.

According to the agency’s interlocutor, work to update recommendations for domestic tourists who want to travel to unfriendly countries is carried out taking into account “the risks of corresponding negative consequences.”