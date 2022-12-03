Russia will have to build up troops in the northern direction if Finland and Sweden join NATO. This is stated in the December issue of the Russian magazine for military leaders “War Thought”published by the Ministry of Defense.

“On our part, this will require building up the composition of ground and coastal forces, missile forces and artillery, air defense and aviation forces, including unmanned ones, in the northern direction, as well as planning strikes with long-range precision weapons against targets in Finland and Sweden,” — said in the material.

The publication says that today the potential admission of Finland and Sweden to the North Atlantic Alliance should be considered as the most urgent challenge for the Russian Federation, since the border with the military bloc will increase by more than thousands of kilometers. In addition, the magazine pointed out that formations of the joint armed forces of NATO and military equipment could be deployed on the territory of these countries.

“Possible deployment of operational-tactical missile systems in Finland will create a threat of damage to the objects of the military-industrial complex in the Arkhangelsk region and the transport infrastructure in the region as a whole,” the publication notes.

On November 30, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto announced that Hungary would ratify Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO membership in early February. The diplomat spoke about this after meeting with his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto at a meeting of the heads of foreign affairs agencies of NATO countries in Romania. He said that Szijjártó gave him a message from Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on the ratification schedule.

On the same day, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Moscow respects the sovereignty of Budapest and its decisions regarding the membership of Finland and Sweden in the alliance.

Hungary and Turkey are the only NATO countries that have not ratified the membership of Finland and Sweden in the military bloc.

Earlier Wednesday, Foreign Policy Adviser of the Finnish National Coalition Party Henry Vanhanen told Izvestia that negotiations with Turkey on Finland and Sweden joining NATO are unlikely to be completed before the end of the year.

Countries “should prepare to continue negotiations with Ankara next year,” the politician added.

On June 29, NATO countries officially invited Finland and Sweden to join the alliance and agreed to sign accession protocols. Scandinavian foreign ministers Pekka Haavisto and Ann Linde, as well as ambassadors from 30 bloc member countries, signed accession protocols on 5 July. By the beginning of November, the accession of Sweden and Finland was approved by the parliaments of 28 states out of 30, while Hungary and Turkey did not. But if Budapest has already declared its readiness to complete the process, Ankara is still putting forward conditions to Stockholm and Helsinki. One of them is the recognition of the PKK as a terrorist organization and the extradition of its members to Turkey.