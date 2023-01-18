MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday his country would be forced to take unspecified measures along its border if Finland joins the Western military alliance North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). ).

Finland and Sweden have applied to join the military bloc and are currently in advanced negotiations on their membership.

Lavrov said Finland had long been a model of friendly relations but had quickly changed its rhetoric towards Moscow.

He said Russia would have to take “appropriate measures at our borders” if Finland, which shares a 1,300km border with Russia, becomes a NATO member.

