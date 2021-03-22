The Russian government will take additional measures to stabilize prices for sugar and sunflower oil, taking into account the effectiveness of previously reached agreements. It is reported by press service of the cabinet of ministers Monday, March 22nd.

The results of the pricing policy were assessed during the meeting of the interdepartmental working group on monitoring and prompt response to changes in consumer prices for socially significant goods. The meeting was chaired by First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov.

The members of the working group proposed to stimulate producers through subsidies and renewal of agreements, together with a number of supportive measures.

Under the conditions for retail shipment, white sugar producers can be provided with a subsidy from the federal budget for up to six months at the rate of 5 rubles per 1 kg, if the price of the refinery is not increased. Such a measure may come into effect on April 1.

At the same time, the total amount of subsidies may reach 3 billion rubles. The Ministry of Agriculture, the Ministry of Economic Development and the Ministry of Finance have been appointed responsible for submitting a draft of the relevant act to the government.

In order to maintain the production of sunflower oil at a stable level, it is planned to launch a mechanism for subsidizing processing enterprises for a period of six months. This measure provides for reimbursement of costs for the production and sale of bottled oil.

“Subsidies to producers will become an additional factor that stimulates production, which means that it will increase supply“ on the shelf ”and will put pressure on prices in all segments,” the Ministry of Industry and Trade noted.

At the same time, at the EEC level, an initiative is being discussed to remove duties on imports of white sugar for a period from May 15 to August 31 of this year in the amount of no more than 350 thousand tons. The Ministry of Economic Development was instructed to submit a draft of the relevant act to the government no later than April 1.

In turn, the Ministry of Agriculture announced an increase in acreage in order to increase the volume of Russian sugar production. The agency, together with the Ministry of Economic Development and the Ministry of Industry and Trade, was instructed to prepare and submit to the Cabinet of Ministers a monthly schedule (for 6 months) of sugar supplies to retail chains by March 25, indicating the volume of supply and the cost per kilogram.

Belousov also drew attention to the need to work more actively with agricultural producers and processors in order to prevent seasonal price fluctuations.

The fact that the government intends to extend the agreement on price stabilization two months earlier on the same day was told by Izvestia sources. We are talking about the prolongation of the price freeze until June 1.

Earlier in March, the Russian government decided to introduce constant monitoring of prices for consumer goods and services in the country. At the same time, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared the need to maintain a balance of interests in determining prices for products, and also demanded to avoid price shocks, which were previously for a number of products.