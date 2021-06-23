The Russian Defense Minister, Sergei Shoigú, declared today in the framework of the security conference held in Moscow that dictatorships such as Cuba, Nicaragua or Venezuela have requested from Russia “supplies of more modern weapons and that

let’s prepare your military to cope with a difficult situation «. Shoigú referred in particular to »permanent attempts to instigate revolutions« and »different forms of pressure« which, according to him, these and other Latin American countries suffer.

«Historically we have established alliances with Cuba, Nicaragua, Venezuela and other countries. For many years they have resisted various forms of pressure, including the threat of the open use of military force, ”said the Russian Defense Minister in his address to the conference attendees.

In his words, “never before has Russia’s support been so necessary” to these states, and he noted in particular the threat “of terrorism linked to drug trafficking and the constant attempts to instigate revolutions.” He also assured that “economic and financial sanctions are widely used and are complemented by the use of force, the provocation of military incidents and disinformation campaigns of the population.” Shoigú also spoke about the progress in cooperation with Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Paraguay, Peru and Uruguay.

Two years ago, on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the Sandinista Revolution, President Vladimir Putin congratulated his Nicaraguan counterpart whom he called “brother.” He guaranteed that “Nicaragua will always be able to count on Russia’s help in achieving its development objectives and in defending its national sovereignty.” In this regard, the head of the Kremlin reiterated that Moscow and Managua “will continue to maintain close cooperation in the military field.”

In 2019, the Nicaraguan delegation was the star of the Saint Petersburg Economic Forum. Among the attendees were Laureano Ortega Murillo, son of President Ortega and Vice President Rosario Murillo, who is sanctioned by the United States and Canada for corruption, human rights violations and involvement in the brutal repression of the protests against the regime that broke out. in April 2018. After that important economic event in the former Russian imperial capital, which takes place every year, the Nicaraguan Government donated to Russia a 5,656-square-meter plot of land in an exclusive residential area of ​​Managua, full of embassies valued at about 750,000 euros.

Moscow, which already in Soviet times maintained a fluid relationship with the Sandinistas, reestablished the old ties when Ortega regained the Presidency of Nicaragua in 2007. Russia, unlike the countries of the West, has not reproached Ortega for the murder of hundreds of protesters. On the contrary, Moscow does not stop criticizing the countries of the West, from whom the Nicaraguan dictatorial regime demands an end to the “interference” and “external pressures”.

Ties between Havana and Moscow also date back to Soviet times. However, relations with Caracas are relatively recent. They escalated when Washington announced its plans to deploy the missile shield in Eastern Europe. Since then, Russia has become one of the main arms suppliers to Venezuela and has signed important contracts in the energy sector.