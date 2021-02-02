Russia will supply more than 300 thousand respirators to Germany. About it reports Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Under two contracts, from February to March 2021, 170 and 150 thousand respirators, respectively, will be transferred to the Federal Republic. The amount of orders exceeded 130 thousand euros. It is clarified that in the near future it is expected to conclude contracts for the supply of about 100 thousand more respirators to other countries of the European Union.

Respirators “Petal-40” of protection class FFP2 without an exhalation valve will be delivered to Germany. They are produced by the Gorky Kimry Factory.

On January 26, it was reported that in the vicinity of the German city of Gütersloh in the federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia, criminals stole ten containers with protective respirators from a warehouse. The damage is estimated at 40 thousand euros (3.6 million rubles). Stolen protective equipment is classified as FFP2. They protect against coronavirus more effectively than conventional medical masks.

In Bavaria, Germany, a law has been in effect since January, according to which residents are prohibited from entering shops and public transport without respirators with a protection level of FFP2 or higher. The ban also applies to homemade masks. A similar measure was also taken in neighboring Austria.