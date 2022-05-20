Russia will create 12 military units on the western border before the end of the year to respond to NATO threats and the future incorporation of Finland and Sweden into the Atlantic Alliance, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Friday.

“Our closest neighbors, Finland and Sweden, have applied to join NATO. Therefore, tension continues to grow in the Western Military District’s area of ​​responsibility,” Shoigu told a Russian Defense Ministry board meeting. , according to his speech broadcast on public television.

“We are taking the appropriate countermeasures. Under these conditions, we are actively improving the combat composition of the troops. By the end of the year, 12 military units and subunits will be formed in the Western Military District“, he claimed.

The Minister of Defense of Russia indicated that in addition this year Russian troops will receive more than 2,000 modern weapons and military equipment.

According to Shoigu, in general, the situation on the western strategic flank “is characterized by an increase in military threats near the Russian borders.”

In particular, he said, the intensity of US strategic aviation flights in Europe has multiplied by 15 – from three to 45 a year – and the visits of US ships with guided missiles to the Baltic Sea have become systematic.

The minister said that this year alone near the Baltic enclave of Kaliningrad, US ships with guided weapons entered potential launch zones for cruise missiles six times.

Since 2016, the objective control system has detected 24 “actions of this type,” he said.

Shoigú added that, at the same time, The US and NATO are scaling up operational training and combat near the borders of Russia.

In Russia, meanwhile, controls in the Russian Army last winter showed a 25% increase in the level of instruction of district units compared to the previous year, Shoigú assured.

He also stated that Russian troops – from the Army and the Navy – will soon receive strategic drones.

Russia, he said, actively uses drones to solve a wide range of tasks, so that the number of flights is now seven times more frequent than ten years ago.

In the military campaign in Ukraine, he explained, the Russian unmanned aerial vehicles have performed more than 25,000 hours, he explained.

In the military intervention in the neighboring country they are used for aerial reconnaissance tasks and, in dense urban areas, for selective surgical attacks, Shoigú said.

