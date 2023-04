The country will focus on carrying out transactions in rubles or yuan | Photo: EFE/EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Russia will stop selling its hydrocarbons in dollars and euros because of Western sanctions. The country will focus on carrying out transactions in rubles or yuan. The information was confirmed by the Russian Deputy Prime Minister, Alexander Novak, this Saturday (22).

According to Novak, this is a trend that will continue. “Our colleagues already pay us in yuan for gas in China and some for oil. Transactions are also carried out in rubles. We will continue to improve these mutual payment mechanisms in national currencies,” he said.

Russia has also announced that it will increase transactions in the currencies of “friendly” countries, as an alternative to traditional currencies such as the dollar and the euro.